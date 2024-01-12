North America Waterborne Adhesives Market Analysis Report: Evaluating the Potential for Massive Growth

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the North America Waterborne Adhesives Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

North America Waterborne Adhesives Market: Growth and Trends

The North America waterborne adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 6% during the forecast period. A key driving factor for the market is the increasing investments in infrastructure and construction. However, limited resistance from moisture and water is likely to hinder market growth.

Key Features:

Growing advancements in the food packaging and health industry are expected to significantly impact the market.

The United States accounted for the highest market share and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Among the end-user industries, the building and construction sector is expected to dominate the market.

Key Market Trends:

Construction Industry to Dominate the Market: In the construction sector, adhesives find applications in various areas such as concrete, ceramic tiles, carpet laying, flooring underlayment, drywall overlay, joint cement, manufactured housing, pre-finished panels, solid flooring, roofing, and wall covering. Different types of adhesives are used based on their specific purposes. The growth in green building construction, coupled with increasing concerns about construction quality, is accelerating the demand for waterborne adhesives. These adhesives, produced from solvent synthetic polymers or natural polymers, utilize water as a carrier or dilution medium to disperse a resin. Due to their eco-friendly and low-toxic nature, high solid content, and high initial bond properties, waterborne adhesives are becoming an integral part of construction chemicals, making the building and construction industry likely to dominate the market.

US to Dominate the Market: The United States currently holds the largest market share by volume for waterborne adhesives in North America. The rise in the construction of green buildings in the country is driving the demand for waterborne adhesives. The US also observes the highest adoption rate for waterborne adhesives in various industries, including construction, footwear, woodwork, aerospace, transportation, and medical, among others. Therefore, the US is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The North America waterborne adhesives market is moderately consolidated, with a few players holding a significant market share.

Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, Henkel AG and KGaA, and Sika AG, among others.

