United States Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market Uncovering Exciting Opportunities for Future Development

U.S. High-Performance Electric Vehicles Market: Growth and Trends

The U.S. Auto Elite Performance Electric Vehicles market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The increasing demand for high-performance electric vehicles in the U.S. is driven by growing environmental concerns, strict emissions, and mileage standards enforcement, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. Lower operating and maintenance costs, along with increasing government initiatives to promote electric vehicle use, significantly contribute to the market growth.

Key Features:

The U.S. leads the global market in manufacturing high-performance electric vehicles.

Consumer perception and willingness to purchase cars with new technologies are driving the demand for these vehicles in the country.

High-performance electric vehicles distinguish themselves with a longer range of over 90 miles on a single charge compared to other commercially available electric vehicles.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles: The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) segment is currently experiencing a surge in demand and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The rising demand can be attributed to emission standards and subsidies for hybrid and electric vehicles in the U.S. The market trend indicates a shift towards eco-friendly plug-in hybrid vehicles, with major automakers actively introducing PHEV versions of existing internal combustion engine vehicle models. Example: In April 2020, Daimler AG announced the EQ Power in plug-in hybrid technology, emphasizing its efficiency and dynamism. Mercedes-Benz, with its EQ Power models, offers an efficient package, marking a step towards CO2-neutral mobility. Passenger Vehicles to Lead Market Growth: The demand for high-performance electric vehicles in passenger vehicles is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its upward trajectory over the forecast period. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are now manufacturing electric vehicles with higher mobility range exceeding 200 miles on a single charge. Tesla is a market leader in developing high-performance electric vehicles, and low fuel prices and interest in fast, luxurious cars in the U.S. are driving demand for this segment. Example: Leading high-performance electric vehicle models include Hyundai Kona (258 miles), Kia Niro Electric (239 miles), and Chevy Bolt (257 miles) per single charge.

Competitive Landscape:

The U.S. Auto Elite Performance Electric Vehicles market is dominated by key players such as Tesla, General Motors Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz), and Hyundai Motors. These companies are expanding their business through innovative technologies, including an increase in the range of kilometers per single charge, to gain a competitive edge. Tesla, as a pioneer in the electric high-performance vehicle concept, is actively promoting the development and adoption of electric vehicles.

In November 2019, Tesla launched Cybertruck, an all-electric pickup truck, boasting a range of over 500 miles and reaching 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 2.9 seconds.

In January 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation, U.S., and Kenworth Truck Company announced a collaboration to build ten zero-emission Kenworth T680s powered by Toyota hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrain.

