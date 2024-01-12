United States Alfalfa Hay Market Expansion: Exploring the Path to Remarkable Growth

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the United States Alfalfa Hay Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

U.S. Hay Feed Roughage Market: Growth and Trends

The U.S. horse feed roughage market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period (2020-2025). California, Idaho, Montana, and Minnesota were among the leading hay roughage-producing states in the U.S. as of 2017. China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates rank as top export destinations, with China anticipated to remain a significant market for U.S. hay roughage exports. The market growth is driven by reduced domestic production and the need to meet feed requirements in Saudi Arabia, coupled with a rising demand for milk and meat products.

Key Market Trends:

Expanding Export Opportunities: Several U.S. states, including California, Idaho, Montana, and Minnesota, contributed to approximately 27% of the nation’s horse feed roughage production in 2017. China continues to be a significant market for U.S. hay roughage exports, accounting for nearly half of the country’s hay feed exports. The decline in domestic hay roughage production in Saudi Arabia has led to an increased reliance on imports to meet the demand, making it a key buyer in the U.S. hay feed market.

Growing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products: The U.S. livestock sector is projected to witness increased production over the next decade, with the U.S. and Spain being major global exporters of hay roughage livestock. Hay roughage, known for its crude protein content, is considered essential, particularly for poultry feed, followed by animal feed. The growing dependence on hay roughage for animal feed is expected to drive the global hay feed market. The annual growth in meat and milk production in non-industrial countries is anticipated to fuel the demand for hay feed roughage, with China’s dairy sector significantly contributing to the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The U.S. hay roughage market is characterized by its fragmentation, with hay feed supply concentrated in California, Idaho, Montana, and Minnesota, while consumption is centered in China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Key players in the market include Al Dahra ACX Global Inc., Hay Monegros SL, Line Valley, Bailey Ranches, and Anderson Hay and Grain Inc.

