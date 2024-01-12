Europe Automotive Airfilters Market Analysis Study: Examining the Factors Driving Enormous Growth

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Europe Automotive Airfilters Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

The Europe Auto Airfilters Market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 5% during the forecast period.

Key Features:

Stringent government measures to monitor and control air pollutants from automobiles are driving the demand for air filters.

Air filters play a crucial role in reducing harmful emissions and enhancing engine performance, and growing awareness about environmental concerns is fueling market demand.

Increased consciousness regarding vehicle performance and environmental issues is compelling end-users to prioritize regular vehicle servicing, including the replacement of essential parts, resulting in optimal engine performance and pollution control.

However, disruptions in auto sales and production, attributed to trade tensions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have impacted the market, but recovery is expected in the latter part of 2021.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Vehicle Segment Dominates: With a surge in construction activities and expanding e-commerce operations post-pandemic, the demand for commercial vehicles is expected to grow.

Fleet owners of commercial vehicles are closely monitoring their vehicles’ health through regular maintenance and engine inspections, contributing to increased aftermarket sales of air filters.

Aftermarket sales for commercial vehicles are projected to grow at a higher CAGR compared to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) due to ongoing vehicle maintenance and inspection programs, enhancing the overall lifespan of trucks. Cabin Filter Captures Market: Nearly all vehicles in the region are equipped with air conditioning systems, where the cabin air filter plays a crucial role.

Cabin air filters have a shorter replacement cycle as they are designed to clean the air entering the passenger cabin.

Companies are investing heavily in Research and Development to create advanced cabin air filters that not only filter dust but also prevent the entry of viruses like COVID-19 into the vehicle. For instance, Mann+Hummel is actively testing the effectiveness of its products in controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

Competitive Landscape:

The Europe Auto Airfilters Market is characterized by its division among numerous players with a small market share each.

Key companies in the market include Mann +Hummel, K&N Engineering, A.L. Group, Allena Auto Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Purolator Filters LLC, and others.

Key players continually expand their product offerings to provide end-users with the latest technology, evident in moves such as Mann+Hummel’s addition of new part numbers to its air filter range for the aftermarket.

In January 2020, WIX Filters introduced 380 new parts in 2019, including components for passenger vehicles, heavy-duty applications, and premium cabin air filters. The company focused on technological advancements to meet evolving market demands.

