North America Aerosol Cans Market Size and Share: Assessing the Growth Potential and Market Position

Market Overview:

The North American Vapor Sprayers Market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted vapor sprayer manufacturing due to sudden lockdowns, impacting both demand and supply chains. However, with businesses gradually restarting and the surge in e-commerce trends, the market is expected to recover over time.

Key Features:

The potential for airborne transmission in specific environments is expected to drive the demand for sprayer packaging, emphasizing the convenience, precise dosing, and spill-proof features of vapor sprayers.

Vapor sprayer packaging, traditionally valued for aesthetic purposes, has evolved to play a crucial role in storage, transportation, and ease of use. Typically crafted from aluminum or steel, these containers offer effective packaging solutions ensuring performance during storage, transportation, and convenience for consumers.

Increasing consumer lifestyle improvements are boosting demand in the personal care and cosmetic industry. For instance, leading deodorant vendors such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Colgate Palmolive recorded significant sales in the U.S. in 2020, highlighting the substantial market demand.

Key Market Trends:

Cosmetic and Personal Care Segment to Dominate Market Share: Metal cans, providing higher temperature resistance, are integral to preserving the quality of cosmetic and personal care products by preventing characteristic losses and maintaining freshness. These metal sprayers are used for various products such as deodorants, shaving foams, and other cosmetic and personal care items.

The hermetically sealed vapor sprayers contribute to maintaining product quality, resulting in an extended shelf life. Companies manufacturing deodorants extensively leverage vapor sprayers for improved marketing strategies, influencing better shelf presence. Increasing Adoption of Metal Sprayers in Pharmaceutical Industry: Metal cans are a critical component for pharmaceutical purposes, ensuring compliance with the U.S. Drug Master File (DMF) and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards. They are utilized for various therapeutic products, including pain-relieving sprays, with a focus on effective packaging and extended shelf life.

Companies such as CCL Container offer pharmaceutical aluminum containers compliant with the regulations enforced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ensuring efficacy and prolonged shelf life.

Competitive Landscape:

The North American vapor sprayers market is highly competitive and moderately consolidated, with a few major players. As the market is price-sensitive, competition remains demanding.

Companies in the market prioritize sustainability and product enhancements to capture market share and profits. Recent developments in the market include:

February 2021 : Procter & Gamble launched Microban 24 Cleaning Spray packaged in vapor sprayers, Health Canada approved against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. January 2020 : Ball Corporation announced plans to establish a new aluminum end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, expanding its offering of sprayers.



