Europe Aseptic Packaging Market Competitiveness, Forecasting and Insights for the Next Decade

Europe Aseptic Packaging Market: Growth Projection and Industry Trends

The Europe Aseptic Packaging Market is anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period spanning from 2021 to 2026. The region, home to prominent local companies in the aseptic packaging sector, has been a key market for aseptic packaging products and equipment. While market volumes have remained stable in most parts of the region, ongoing innovations are expected to broaden the industrial applications.

Key Features:

High-Pressure Processing and Bulk Systems: High-pressure processing is gaining traction in Europe, particularly with the prevalence of bulk processing systems. These systems, in conjunction with aseptic filling systems, enhance shelf life, fostering a conducive environment for aseptic packaging in the region. Sustainability in Packaging: Environmental concerns are significantly influencing new product developments in the market. Companies like Nestlé are collaborating with SIG to explore sustainable materials for packaging, aligning with sustainability goals and addressing plastic pollution. Consumer preferences for easily recyclable packaging are driving innovations in the aseptic packaging landscape. COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic has driven a surge in online retail and panic buying, increasing the demand for essential items such as milk, baby food, and vegetables. Heightened concerns about food hygiene due to the pandemic have further propelled the demand for aseptic packaging as consumers prioritize safer packaging options.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Extended Product Shelf Life: Consumers are increasingly seeking products with prolonged shelf life and ease of use. This demand has led companies to explore alternative packaging solutions that protect products from deteriorating agents such as oxygen, moisture, and bacteria. Aseptic packaging, ensuring longer shelf life, has become crucial for companies aiming to reduce wastage across the food supply chain. Shift in Lifestyles and Dependence on Packaged Foods: Changing lifestyles and the shift from home-cooked to ready-to-eat products have intensified the need for effective packaging, especially in the food and beverage sector. Aseptic packaging solutions play a crucial role in preserving the freshness and purity of these convenience products. Growing Importance of Hygiene in Healthcare: The pharmaceutical sector is expected to witness significant growth in aseptic packaging. Prefillable needles, addressing concerns related to parenteral drug delivery, offer convenience, affordability, accuracy, sterility, and safety. The rising prevalence of diseases like diabetes in Europe is driving the demand for prefillable needles, consequently boosting the aseptic packaging market.

Competitive Landscape:

The Europe Aseptic Packaging Market is highly competitive, with numerous vendors operating in both domestic and international markets. Key players are implementing various strategies such as product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence and stay competitive.

Notable participants in the market include Schott AG, DS Smith Plc, Tetra Pak International, and others.

In June 2020, Greatview Aseptic Packaging, a major supplier of roll-fed packaging material for Tetra Pak aseptic filling machines, was recognized as a clear film producer, providing sleeves compatible with SIG Combibloc filling machines.

Another development in June 2020 involved Ecolean’s lightweight packaging solutions being incorporated into HelloFresh’s meal kits, offering a more sustainable and convenient packaging option. This initiative is part of the companies’ commitment to sustainability, contributing to meal kits distributed in Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Sweden.

