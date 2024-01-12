Algeria Power Market Innovation, Forecasting and A Comprehensive Study for the Next 10 Years

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Algeria Power Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Algeria Power Market: Growth Outlook and Industry Trends

The Algeria Power Market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 8.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Key factors driving this growth include supportive government policies, rapid adoption of domestic solar and wind energy, and the imperative to meet escalating power demand due to population growth and increasing urbanization. The Algerian government has committed to having 37% of its installed capacity and 27% of power production dedicated to domestic consumption from renewables by 2030. However, challenges such as declining investor interest, limited land availability, and constrained solar and wind energy capacity may impede market expansion.

Key Features:

Shift Towards Renewable Energy: With a global move towards sustainable energy, Algeria has embraced solar power as a prominent component of its energy mix. Government support and a commitment to achieving a 27% renewable share in power generation by 2030 through the Renewable Energy Target (RET) present significant opportunities for the Algeria Power Market. Government Backing for Solar Power: Algeria is proactively investing in renewable initiatives, particularly in solar energy. The country’s vast solar potential positions it for substantial growth in the renewable market. Strong government backing for the solar power industry is expected to be a driving force for the Algeria Power Market in the near future.

Key Market Trends:

Non-Hydropower Renewables to Dominate: As of 2018, oil and gas-fired power plants dominated Algeria’s power generation sector, with renewables, including hydropower, accounting for only 3.85% of the capacity. Over the next decade, solar power plants are projected to contribute around 15% of the total power generation capacity, marking a significant shift toward non-hydropower renewables. Solar Power Plant Adoption: Algeria has witnessed a surge in solar power plant installations, reflecting the nation’s limited potential for hydropower. The government, through the National Renewable Energy Development Program (PNDER), aims to deploy 22,000 MW of renewable power plants, with solar power playing a predominant role. This robust focus on solar energy is expected to be a driving factor for the Algeria Power Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The Algeria Power Market exhibits moderate fragmentation, with key companies such as General Electric Company, Eni Spa, Condor Electronics SPA, SOLIWIND Algerie Sarl, Algerian Energy Company Spa, among others, operating in the market.

