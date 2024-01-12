Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwanese university student dies snowboarding in Japan

23-year-old man had fatal head injury at ski resort in Nagano Prefecture

  344
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/12 15:40
(Pexels, Darina Belonogova photo)

(Pexels, Darina Belonogova photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese university student studying in Japan died after experiencing a head injury while snowboarding in Nagano Prefecture on Friday (Jan. 12).

The 23-year-old man was visiting the Nozawa Onsen Ski Resort with friends when he reportedly took a fall and was knocked unconscious. He was immediately taken by to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to a report from the Nagano TV station NBS.

The report said that he was a beginner and wearing a safety helmet. The student was snowboarding alone on the Uenotaira slope and was mid-way up the mountain at the time of the accident.

A police investigation has been opened into the cause of the accident, per NBS.

Taiwanese university student dies snowboarding in Japan
The Taiwanese student was snowboarding on slope No. 8 according to reports. (Nozawa Onsen Ski Resort map)
Nagano Prefecture
ski resort

RELATED ARTICLES

Club Med’s Kiroro Grand appeals to Taiwanese with generous family ski packages
Club Med’s Kiroro Grand appeals to Taiwanese with generous family ski packages
2024/01/04 09:10
Club Med ski resorts growing in popularity in Taiwan
Club Med ski resorts growing in popularity in Taiwan
2023/12/28 12:00