Taiwanese university student dies snowboarding in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese university student studying in Japan died after experiencing a head injury while snowboarding in Nagano Prefecture on Friday (Jan. 12).

The 23-year-old man was visiting the Nozawa Onsen Ski Resort with friends when he reportedly took a fall and was knocked unconscious. He was immediately taken by to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to a report from the Nagano TV station NBS.

The report said that he was a beginner and wearing a safety helmet. The student was snowboarding alone on the Uenotaira slope and was mid-way up the mountain at the time of the accident.

A police investigation has been opened into the cause of the accident, per NBS.



The Taiwanese student was snowboarding on slope No. 8 according to reports. (Nozawa Onsen Ski Resort map)