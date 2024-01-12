Ko Wen-je proposes framework to guide Taiwan's US, China ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) proposed a four-level framework to guide the nation’s relations with the U.S. and China during a press conference on Friday (Jan. 12).

The framework gauges whether the two countries could like, accept, or tolerate certain decisions and actions, Ko said, per CNA.

He added that while he hasn't found a solution that would please both the U.S. and China, the priority is not to make any decision that either side would find unbearable. The presidential hopeful said he was the candidate acceptable to both countries as there were no surprises with him.

Ko promised to follow President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) diplomatic approach. On cross-strait ties, he rejected the “one country, two systems” formulation saying it has no appeal in Taiwan.

“Taiwan will absolutely not be like Hong Kong," he said, pointing out its sovereign government, military, and financial system.

2024 marks a historic moment for Taiwan to complete its third wave of democratization, Ko said. If the TPP wins the election, it will adhere to its original principles and ideals, he said.

The party will strive to create "social harmony, political reconciliation, and cross-strait peace," making Taiwan a focal point in the world with a prosperous economy and soft power, he said.

The TPP is set to hold a final rally on Friday (Jan. 12) in front of the Presidential Office Building, just one day before the presidential election.