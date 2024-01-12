NT$100 million pledged to promote AI in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) announced on Thursday (Jan. 11) a NT$100 million (US$3.25 million) plan to introduce generative AI in the economy.

At a launch meeting on Tuesday (Jan.,9) the NSTC outlined industry-specific generative AI needs and the establishment of demonstration cases, per CNA. The plan has received over NT$100 million in funding.

NSTC Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said the recently launched “Taiwan Chip-Based Industrial Innovation Program” would also benefit chip-related industries. He added the program includes generative AI training courses.

The NSTC noted the success of the previous Taiwan AI Action Plan (2018-2021). This helped ease the AI talent gap and train 30,000 AI specialists. Additionally, the Cabinet approved version 2.0 of the plan (2023-2026) last year.

Wu believes the Taiwan Chip-based Industrial Innovation Program will complement the Taiwan AI Action Plan 2.0, giving businesses a starting point to seize opportunities in the future. Wu said the NSTC will work with other ministries, industries, and the private and public sectors to create the next-generation in tech for Taiwan.