NT$100 million pledged to promote AI in Taiwan

Government recognizes importance of being competitive, intends to seize business opportunities

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/12 15:13
NSTC Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (Amcham photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) announced on Thursday (Jan. 11) a NT$100 million (US$3.25 million) plan to introduce generative AI in the economy.

At a launch meeting on Tuesday (Jan.,9) the NSTC outlined industry-specific generative AI needs and the establishment of demonstration cases, per CNA. The plan has received over NT$100 million in funding.

NSTC Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said the recently launched “Taiwan Chip-Based Industrial Innovation Program” would also benefit chip-related industries. He added the program includes generative AI training courses.

The NSTC noted the success of the previous Taiwan AI Action Plan (2018-2021). This helped ease the AI talent gap and train 30,000 AI specialists. Additionally, the Cabinet approved version 2.0 of the plan (2023-2026) last year.

Wu believes the Taiwan Chip-based Industrial Innovation Program will complement the Taiwan AI Action Plan 2.0, giving businesses a starting point to seize opportunities in the future. Wu said the NSTC will work with other ministries, industries, and the private and public sectors to create the next-generation in tech for Taiwan.
