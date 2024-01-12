Alexa
US confirms fuel transfer from Hawaii naval base to Philippines

Philippines senator suggests fuel delivery in preparation for possible conflict over Taiwan

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/12 14:38
Fuel from the Red Hill storage facility at U.S. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (pictured) was transferred to Subic Bay, Philippines. 

Fuel from the Red Hill storage facility at U.S. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (pictured) was transferred to Subic Bay, Philippines.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. confirmed on Thursday (Jan. 12) that it had transferred a significant amount of fuel from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii to a commercial site in Subic Bay, Philippines, reported PNA.

It is likely the decision to transfer the fuel, estimated to be around 148 million liters, was made in light of Taiwan’s election on Saturday (Jan. 13). This is to ensure U.S. naval forces are prepared for any contingency that may arise.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos’ older sister, Senator Imee Marcos, brought the public’s attention to the fuel transfer and pressed her brother’s administration for more information.

She said the fuel transfer and silence from the administration “raised suspicions about the pre-positioning of military supplies in the country amid predictions of an eventual war between China and the U.S. over Taiwan,” reported the Inquirer.

News of the fuel’s arrival was made public, when several agencies monitoring international shipping recognized the U.S. flagged tanker Yosemite Trader had departed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 20. It was moored approximately 50 km from Subic Bay on Wednesday (Jan. 10), where the U.S. military is reportedly looking to re-establish its presence.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila said the transfer was made through the proper channels, and was one of “many regular shipments.” It added the fuel will be stored in a “commercial storage facility,” per PNA.

The facility where the fuel was transferred from, Red Hill base in Pearl Harbor, was ordered by the Pentagon in 2022 to be cleared out and decommissioned due to environmental hazards, per the Inquirer.

In early 2023, the Philippines and the U.S. revamped their security alliance under provisions of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which increased U.S. military access to bases in the Philippine archipelago from five to nine.
