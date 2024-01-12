Alexa
Taiwan’s Terry Gou mulls legal action over fraudulent letter

Foxconn founder’s office calls contents of letter by former UMC executive untrue

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/12 13:53
Foxconn founder Terry Gou during his presidential campaign last year. 

Foxconn founder Terry Gou during his presidential campaign last year.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The office of Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said Friday (Jan. 12) it was mulling legal action against businessperson John Hsuan (宣明智) for having issued a letter in Gou’s name recommending a vote for Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).

After rumors circulated about the tycoon having written a letter calling on supporters to vote for Hou on Saturday (Jan. 13), Hsuan, the honorary deputy chair of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), told reporters he had been involved in the drawing up the message with friends. However, he had not consulted Gou and only assumed what the Foxconn founder might have wanted to say.

Gou’s office described Hsuan’s words as completely untrue, adding it was considering taking legal action against him after the election, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Since abandoning his independent presidential bid last November, Gou has not publicly said which of the remaining three candidates he supports. He is a former KMT member, but is also on friendly terms with Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

