Latin America Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting Market Analysis, Uncovering Promising Growth Opportunities

Latin America Zinc Die Casting Market in the Automotive Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

The Latin America auto parts zinc die casting market is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Features:

Zinc die casting finds extensive use in the automotive industry, constituting approximately 28% for applications like inertia plates and retractor gears.

Its advantages, including resistance, flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness, coupled with low emissions in air and water, make it a preferred choice.

Addressing environmental concerns, automakers are adopting lightweight non-ferrous metals, particularly zinc die casting, to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency.

Weight Reduction Strategy:

Zinc die casting, despite being heavier than aluminum, offers cost advantages and greater complexity allowances, making it suitable for specific applications.

Compared to other die casting materials, zinc die casting parts exhibit superior mechanical properties, strength, higher surface finish, and lower thermal shock during casting.

Market Trends:

Growing demand for vacuum die casting aligns with stringent emission regulations globally.

Emission standards like Euro VI in Europe and similar regulations in Japan are influencing the adoption of new technologies in the automotive sector.

Vacuum die casting, with better welding characteristics, higher mechanical strength, and lower gas porosity, is gaining popularity over traditional methods.

Regional Market Dynamics:

Mexico leads the Latin America auto parts zinc die casting market, driven by the automotive industry’s focus on lightweighting and energy-saving trends.

The European auto industry emphasizes reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions through vehicle weight reduction, innovative design, and advancements.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is dominated by key players such as Dynacast, Brillcast Manufacturing LLC, Speed Ventures, Sandhar Technologies Ltd, Ashok Minda Group, and Kemlows Die Casting Products Ltd.

Companies focus on quality through Research and Development (R&D) investments and certification programs.

Case Studies:

Sandhar Technologies Ltd aims to be a leader in its products and processes, offering competitive prices through technical innovations, process standardization, and social responsibility.

Brillcast Manufacturing LLC collaborates with local universities to implement certification programs for zinc die casting operators, fostering a productive and socially responsible work environment.

