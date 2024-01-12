Taiwan hands over 60 million yen to Japan for earthquake victims during ceremony

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Secretary-General Fan Chen-kuo (范振國) handed over the 60 million yen (NT$12.95 million) in earthquake relief donated by the Taiwanese government to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) Deputy Representative Okajima Hiroyuki during a ceremony on Thursday (Jan. 11) at the JTEA Taipei office.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Jan. 4 that the government would donate 60 million yen to assist the Japanese government in its rescue and post-disaster reconstruction efforts. Fan expressed condolences to JTEA Director Katayama Kazuyuki for the severe damage the 7.6-magnitude New Year’s Day quake brought to the Noto Peninsula.

He said the Ministry of Health and Welfare created a relief fund on Jan. 5, and as of Jan. 10, the total amount of donations from the public has surpassed NT$250 million.

Fan said that reading the news and watching videos related to the earthquake was heartbreaking. This donation can hopefully help those affected, he said.

Katayama said that immediately after the earthquake, JTEA received messages of concern from various sectors in Taiwan. He thanked Taiwan for the substantial donations and widespread public support, noting that the Japanese once again felt warmth from Taiwan.

Taiwan also assembled a 160-member search and rescue team following the quake, including four doctors, four nurses, one structural engineer, four search dogs, and 13 tons of equipment. However, after contacting MOFA on Jan. 3 and confirming no demand for international humanitarian aid from Japan, the team was disbanded at 2 p.m. the same day.