Lithuanian lawmakers to visit Taiwan 1 week after election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuanian lawmaker and head of the Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan Matas Maldeikis revealed that he will lead a delegation of bipartisan parliamentarians on a week-long visit to Taiwan Jan. 20-26.

The trip is intended to showcase the strong relationship between Lithuania and Taiwan, Maldeikis said. It could also be the first foreign delegation to meet with the president-elect after Taiwan's election on Jan. 13, he told Lithuanian news agency ELTA.

The lawmaker acknowledged that the trip could provoke a negative reaction from Beijing, but he believed there was no need to fear. He said China has exhausted all possible means to deal with Lithuania, and Lithuania has successfully weathered the economic and trade war imposed by China.

China is expected to issue strongly worded statements, but everyone has become accustomed to it, he said. Maldeikis added that even if China sends a few balloons toward Taiwan, we can watch them, referring to the multiple balloons deployed by Beijing around Taiwan in recent days.

Maldeikis last traveled to Taiwan in 2021 to attend the Open Parliament Forum and to enhance understanding between Taiwan and Lithuania.

In October, Lithuania Parliament Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen visited the country to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation. It was the first visit to Taiwan by a Lithuanian parliament speaker, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.