Motorcycle collides with gas tank causing fire in New Taipei restaurant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in a restaurant in New Taipei City on Thursday (Jan. 11), burning two employees.

The Tucheng Fire Department said that at approximately 5:30 p.m., a fire was reported on Yanji Street in Tucheng District, reported CNA. An initial investigation found that a customer’s motorcycle was improperly parked and collided with a gas tank.

The fire injured two employees. They were promptly sent to Tucheng Hospital for treatment.

A resident surnamed Huang (黃) told CNA that firefighting vehicles and the police blocked the road to facilitate firefighting efforts. The disaster also affected a nearby hardware store and various stalls.

The fire was extinguished at 5:38 p.m., burning an area of 5 square meters, according to the fire department.

The forensics center is investigating the cause of the fire.