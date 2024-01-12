Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

On Taiwan election eve, US again urges China to not interfere

State Department spokesperson reiterates US’ trust in Taiwan’s democratic process

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/12 09:40
Election eve rallies set for Banqiao and Ketagalan Boulevard. (Taiwan News image)

Election eve rallies set for Banqiao and Ketagalan Boulevard. (Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a briefing on Jan. 12 that the U.S. opposes any malicious influence by external forces in Taiwan’s elections.

He also said that he had full confidence in Taiwan’s democratic process and that Taiwanese voters should decide on their next leader without outside interference, per CNA.

When asked whether he was worried about China’s interference in Taiwan’s elections, Patel said the U.S. has made it clear that it opposes any interference. The official declined to speculate on China’s possible reaction to the election results.

Patel also stressed that the U.S. would not take sides in the elections.

Other senior U.S. officials echoed Patel’s views in a telephone briefing on Thursday (Jan. 11). They expressed their confidence in Taiwan’s election and reiterated that the U.S.’s policy towards Taiwan will remain unchanged.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwan elections
Taiwan-China relations
Vedant Patel

RELATED ARTICLES

KMT presidential candidate seeks to boost US arms sales to Taiwan
KMT presidential candidate seeks to boost US arms sales to Taiwan
2024/01/11 15:17
US and Chinese security officials discuss bilateral relations, Taiwan
US and Chinese security officials discuss bilateral relations, Taiwan
2024/01/11 11:58
China flooding social media with disinformation about Taiwan president
China flooding social media with disinformation about Taiwan president
2024/01/11 11:46
US delegation to visit Taiwan after presidential election
US delegation to visit Taiwan after presidential election
2024/01/11 09:31
KMT candidates distance themselves from Taiwan ex-president’s China comments
KMT candidates distance themselves from Taiwan ex-president’s China comments
2024/01/10 20:40