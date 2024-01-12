On Taiwan election eve, US again urges China to not interfere

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a briefing on Jan. 12 that the U.S. opposes any malicious influence by external forces in Taiwan’s elections.

He also said that he had full confidence in Taiwan’s democratic process and that Taiwanese voters should decide on their next leader without outside interference, per CNA.

When asked whether he was worried about China’s interference in Taiwan’s elections, Patel said the U.S. has made it clear that it opposes any interference. The official declined to speculate on China’s possible reaction to the election results.

Patel also stressed that the U.S. would not take sides in the elections.

Other senior U.S. officials echoed Patel’s views in a telephone briefing on Thursday (Jan. 11). They expressed their confidence in Taiwan’s election and reiterated that the U.S.’s policy towards Taiwan will remain unchanged.