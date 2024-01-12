Lai Ching-te vows to prioritize Taiwan if elected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) made four promises to Taiwanese while speaking at the "Protect the Nation" rally on Thursday night (Jan. 11).

Lai first vowed to defend Taiwan’s survival and protect the lives of the people. “Peace relies on strength, not the goodwill of aggressors,” he said.

If elected president, Lai said he would continue to bolster national defense, the economy, and cooperation with democratic allies. He also said he would maintain deterrence and uphold the cross-strait status quo.

To ensure democratic governance, Lai said he aims to form a new government staffed by individuals based on their capabilities rather than party affiliation. This way, it could effectively respond to challenges, be open and inclusive, and unite Taiwanese to face both domestic and international challenges, he said.

Lai promised to continue promoting the “National Project of Hope,” which was implemented under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and seeks to advance national development. Continuing initiatives, including value-based diplomacy, cross-strait stability, defense self-sufficiency, economic upgrading, energy transition, youth investment, housing justice, and educational equality will make Taiwan “a stable and indispensable force in the international community,” the presidential hopeful said.

Lai pledged to uphold his ideals and never give up. "Integrity, diligence, and love for the homeland" are not just words but constant reminders to stay vigilant, he said. He pledged to reflect and learn from his mistakes and said he would not cover up or tolerate blunders.

“We are not perfect, but we will certainly strive to be the party most capable of responding to public opinion, living up to the trust bestowed by the people. We sincerely ask for your support, let virtue win Taiwan (美德贏台灣), and allow Taiwan to continue moving forward," Lai said.

Thursday’s rally drew over 120,000 supporters at Ketagalan Boulevard. Many politicians showed up to express support for Lai.

Guests included former Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and former Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who both lambasted former President Ma Ying-Jeou (馬英九) for expressing belief in Xi Jinping (習近平) to improve cross-strait relations.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and DPP running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) also made appearances, urging attendees to vote for their party on Jan. 13.

The DPP will hold its final rally on Friday (Jan. 12) at Banqiao Second Stadium in New Taipei.



Democratic Progressive Party holds "Protect the Nation" rally on Thursday. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)