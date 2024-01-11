Photo of the Day: Massive turnout for DPP's 'Protect the Nation' rally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With less than 48 hours before voting begins, campaigns are organizing their final rallies throughout Taiwan on Thursday (Jan. 11) and Friday (Jan. 12).

In Taipei on Thursday, supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Lai Ching-te (賴清德) marched on Ketagalan Boulevard in downtown Taipei. Reports indicated that the "Protect the Nation" rally drew over 120,000 supporters by 8 p.m.

On Friday night, the DPP will hold its final pre-election rally at Banqiao Second Stadium in New Taipei. Meanwhile, the election eve rally of Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) will be held at the nearby Banqiao Sports Stadium.

The Taiwan People's Party (TPP) will hold its Friday night rally in front of the Presidential Office Building, where DPP supporters marched on Thursday.



Crowds gathering on Ketagalan Boulevard around Taipei's historic North Gate, Jan. 11. (CNA photo)



DPP supporters attend the "Protect the Nation" rally in Taipei on Jan. 11. (CNA photo)