Ukraine updates: Russian strikes hit Kharkiv hotel

A hotel in Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv has been struck by missiles, local Ukrainian authorities said.

Eleven people were reported injured by the attack late Wednesday. Kharkiv's governor said a 35-year-old man is in serious condition.

Meanwhile Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is continuing his visit to Baltic states as he tries to garner more support for the fight against invading Russian forces.

Here's a look at the latest regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, January 11

Zelenskyy warns against 'pauses' in fight against Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday warned that "pauses" in the fight to defend itself from Russia would allow Moscow's forces to re-arm.

"Give the Russian Federation 2-3 years, then they will simply run us over. We wouldn't take that risk... There will be no pauses in favor of Russia," Zelenskyy said during a visit to Estonia.

Zelenskyy is on a visit to Baltic EU and NATO member states and has been expressing his gratitude for the support given in the face of Russia's invasion.

"Estonia's unwavering support for Ukraine, our people, and our defense is evident today, during my visit, and throughout the war," Zelenskyy posted on social media platform X.

Zelenskyy said that both he and Estonian President Alar Karis had discussed cooperation at the European institutions' level, Ukraine's potential in Europe, developments on the frontline and prospects of justice.

"For us it is critical that Russia be held fully accountable for all manifestations of terror, crimes committed, and the destruction caused by its aggression," Zelenskyy said.

Karis — who has frequently called for continued support of Ukraine — posted pictures of him meeting Zelenskyy along with a message which said: "Our strong friendship is based on shared values, ideals we drive are always democracy and freedom."

Zelenskyy will conclude his tour of the three Baltic nations in Latvia.

Weather conditions in Ukraine to make operating difficult — UK intelligence

The UK's Ministry of Defence (MOD) on Thursday highlighted the impact current freezing temperatures are likely to have on operational conditions in Ukraine in the weeks and months to come.

The country is currently in the grip of a cold snap with sub-zero temperatures.

The MOD said that while freezing ground will improve the ability to move for now, a thaw in March will "lead to a corresponding deterioration in conditions for cross-country movement."

"Coupled with the freezing temperatures is an increase in snow cover throughout Ukraine. Snow depth is likely to be a limiting factor for maneuverability," the MOD said.

The deteriorating conditions coupled with shorter daylight hours would make operational conditions "difficult for both sides," the MOD said, adding that troops would be reliant on cold weather and night-vision kits in order to operate.

Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria sign Black Sea demining deal

NATO member states, Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria on Thursday signed an agreement to clear mines in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Navy deployed mines along Ukraine's Black Sea coastline during the initial stages of the invasion almost two years ago.

The memorandum of understanding signed in Istanbul establishes the Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea) that will deal with demining operations.

"It is of vital importance to be protected from security risks that war could cause," Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said at the signing ceremony.

"With the start of the war, mines drifting in the Black Sea posed a threat. To overcome this, we have come this far with joint efforts of our Bulgarian and Romanian allies," Guler added.

Late in December a Panama-flagged bulk carrier arriving to collect grain struck a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors.

Ukraine managed to create a maritime corridor for commercial ships which first pass near the shores of Bulgaria and Romania.

Zelenskyy to visit Estonia, Latvia as Baltic tour continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is continuing his trip to Baltic EU and NATO member states, and will visit Estonia and Latvia on Thursday.

On Wednesday Zelenskyy was in Lithuania on an unannounced visit which he says is aimed at thanking Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for their "uncompromising support for Ukraine" in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Speaking in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, Zelenskyy said Ukraine must bolster its air defenses against Russia's missile and drone attacks. Zelenskyy also said it is necessary to replenish ammunition supplies as long-range strikes become the main feature of this winter's fighting.

"We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible," Zelenskyy said after talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

The three countries have been leading supporters of Ukraine since Moscow's assault began, supplying military, financial and humanitarian support to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's visit, his first official trip abroad in 2024, aims to shore up Western assistance to his country at a time when it is appearing more and more uncertain.

According to a December survey by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, aid promised to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90% from the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of the war in February of that year.

Among other things, an EU aid package worth €50 billion euros ($55 billion) has yet to be released following a veto by Hungary, while Republicans in the US have blocked sending additional aid to Ukraine.

Russian strike on Kharkiv hotel leaves many injured, officials say

Kharkiv's regional governor said that two Russian missiles struck a hotel late on Wednesday, injuring 11 people.

Governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging service that the strike took place around 10:30 p.m. local time and involved two S-300 missiles.

"Nine of those injured have been taken to medical facilities," Synehubov wrote. "One of them, a 35-year-old man, is in serious condition."

"One missile hit next to the hotel, right by a fence. The other one hit a nearby annex," Kharkiv Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told public broadcaster Suspilne.

"Servicemen never stayed in this hotel and just about everyone in Kharkiv knows this. It was used by journalists," Tymoshko added.

Kharkiv is Ukraine's second largest city and is located around 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Russia.

The city and surroundings have been regularly targeted by deadly Russian aerial attacks.

kb/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP)