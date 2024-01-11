Australia Pet Food Market to Record Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the Australia Pet Food Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Overview and Growth Projection of Australia Pet Food Market

The Australia pet food market is anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Impact of COVID-19:

Coronavirus restrictions have resulted in delays in pet food delivery through the e-commerce channel in Australia. Consumers have become more reliant on imported finished pet food products, leading to shortages in the pet food supply chain. The market has experienced disruptions due to uncertainties in demand and supply chain interruptions.

Key Market Drivers

Role of Pets in Australian Families: Pets have traditionally played a significant role in Australian households, and the evolving time-constrained lifestyles contribute to the shift towards retail and commercial pet products. The Australian market’s importance is evident in adopting Western trends and lifestyle choices. Australian consumers are known for being conscious of quality, and their awareness of consumer protection regulations and product composition bodes well for the pet food market, provided the products meet high standards.

Key Market Trends

Growing Trend of Pet Humanization: Australia, as a mature market in the Asia-Pacific region, experiences growth attributed to factors such as rising pet ownership costs, an increase in dual-income families without children, and high disposable incomes. The quality of pet life plays a crucial role in the growth of the pet food market. The shift from pet ‘ownership’ to ‘parenting’ is a defining trend, with consumers increasingly choosing pet food that provides essential nutrients for their pets’ well-being.

Dominance of Specialized Pet Shops: Pet shops remain crucial sources of pet products, with a rising number of specialized pet food items entering the market, addressing the growing range of pet health concerns. Pet shops are popular among pet owners purchasing food for their pets, and superstores are the leading source for pet food. However, the trend is shifting towards specialized stores. Australia shows a preference for imported premium and super-premium pet food products, with premiumization being more prominent in the canine food sector.

Competitive Landscape

The Australia pet food market is consolidated, with prominent players including Mars Inc., Hills Pet Nutrition, Nestle Purina Petcare, The Complete Pet Company, The Great Australian Pet Food Co., V.I.P. Petfoods, Australian Pet Treat Company, and Connex United Processors.

The market is dominated by large global players, alongside numerous private label players. Major players focus on leveraging a loyal customer base and benefit from extensive marketing efforts and promotional discounts.

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

1.1 Introduction to Australia Pet Food Market

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Market Overview of Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Limitations and Opportunities

1.7 Industry News and Policies Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers

2.2 Major Players in the Industry

2.3 Production Process Analysis

2.4 Cost Analysis

2.5 Market Channels

2.6 Major Downstream Buyers Value Analysis

3.1 Production, Growth Rate, and Price Analysis by Type of Australia Pet Food Downstream Characteristics

4.1 Consumption and Market Share by Application of Australia Pet Food Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($)

5.1 Production by Regions

5.2 Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Australia Pet Food by Regions Production, Consumption, Export, and Import

6.1 Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.1 Market Status by Regions

7.2 SWOT Analysis by Regions Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Introduction

8.2 Company Profiles

8.3 Market Distribution Status by Players of Australia Pet Food Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1 Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

9.2 Analysis and Forecast by Regions Industry Characteristics

10.1 Key Factors

10.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

10.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis Market Conclusion

11.1 Summary of the Whole Report Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Data Resources of Australia Pet Food Market Research

