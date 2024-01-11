Sudan Alfalfa Hay Market Report 2024 with Leading Key Players and Regional Analysis 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the Sudan Alfalfa Hay Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Overview and Growth Projection of Sudan Horse Feed Hay Market

The Sudan horse feed hay market is expected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Impact of COVID-19:

The hay market in Sudan is susceptible to multiple impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Direct effects include disruptions in production and demand, leading to supply chain disturbances. The economic challenges faced by Sudan since South Sudan’s secession in 2011 have been compounded by the pandemic, resulting in high agricultural commodity prices, including horse feed hay.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Hay Production Trend: Hay production in Sudan has consistently increased since around 2012. A significant contributing factor is the growing investments in the country by various foreign firms, particularly from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. While Sudan does not currently import hay, it imports seeds for cultivating horse feed from countries such as Australia, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Market Trends

Rising Prices Driving the Market: Prices in Sudan are on the rise, primarily influenced by factors within the country. Foreign exchange rates also play a crucial role in this trend. Although overall prices are relatively stable or falling, the hay feed market in Sudan is witnessing an upward trajectory. The country’s hay feed imports are likely to increase, and the additional projected imports are estimated to be worth around USD 250 million annually at 2016 prices. This import distribution for hay feed is expected to further enhance the commodity situation in Sudan, providing potential benefits for companies engaged in horse feed production.

Increasing Production within the Country: The trend of hay production in Sudan has been consistently increasing since 2012, fueled by rising investments from various foreign firms, particularly those from GCC nations. Khartoum, one of Sudan’s major states, accounts for over 50% of the total forage crop cultivation in the country. This high demand has attracted both local and foreign entrepreneurs to invest on a large scale in various parts of the country. To meet the growing demand for hay in the region, investors have recently launched large-scale farms around Khartoum and in the North. The increasing investments in alfalfa production are driving the Sudan hay feed market. Local companies actively involved in large-scale hay cultivation include the DAL Group and the Central Trading Company (CTC). UAE-based companies, such as Amtaar Investment and GLB, have been investing in Sudanese land for forage production since 2011, adopting integrated approaches to increase productivity through improvements in water utilization efficiency. Consequently, the Sudan Hay Feed Market is experiencing growth due to these rising investments in alfalfa production.

