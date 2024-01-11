East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Latest Trends in 2024 to 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Overview and Growth Projection of East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Market

The East Africa oil and gas upstream market is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than 3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as increasing production and consumption of oil and gas in the region are expected to drive the demand for the East Africa oil and gas upstream market. However, instability in countries like South Sudan and Somalia has hindered growth in the oil and gas sector.

Key Features

Significant Growth in Offshore Segment: The offshore segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by substantial investments in offshore oil and gas projects, particularly in Mozambique and Tanzania. The exploration projects across the region, such as the discovery of a new oil field in South Sudan’s Adar region, are considered opportunities for market players.

Mozambique’s Upstream Sector Growth: Mozambique’s upstream sector is projected to experience substantial growth due to exploration and production activities in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Indian Ocean. The government’s support for the development plan of the Golfinho-Atum natural gas field is contributing to the growth of the upstream sector in Mozambique.

Key Market Trends

Fastest Growing Segment – Offshore: In East Africa, oil consumption increased by 2.9% to 30.7 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 2018 from 29.8 Mtoe in 2017. The rising demand for oil and increasing purchasing power of the residents in the region are contributing to the market’s growth. Tanzania is planning a new licensing round for its offshore oil and gas blocks, and global corporations like Qatar Petroleum are actively acquiring blocks in Kenya’s offshore exploration fields.

Mozambique Upstream Growth: In East Africa, there has been a 7.5% increase in natural gas consumption, reaching 1.9 Mtoe in 2018 from 1.7 Mtoe in 2017. The consumption is expected to rise in the forecast period as the countries become more prosperous. Mozambique’s government has approved development plans for the Golfinho-Atum gas field, and Eni Mozambico has acquired rights to explore and develop offshore blocks in the Indian Ocean. Mozambique’s oil and gas industry is poised to grow due to increased production and investment in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The East Africa oil and gas upstream market is moderately consolidated. Key companies in the market include the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Ltd, and China National Petroleum Corporation. These companies play significant roles in shaping the competitive landscape of the East Africa oil and gas upstream market.

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

1.1 Introduction to East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Market

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Market Overview of Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Limitations and Opportunities

1.7 Industry News and Policies Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers

2.2 Major Players in the Industry

2.3 Production Process Analysis

2.4 Cost Analysis

2.5 Market Channels

2.6 Major Downstream Buyers Value Analysis

3.1 Production, Growth Rate, and Price Analysis by Type of East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Downstream Characteristics

4.1 Consumption and Market Share by Application of East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($)

5.1 Production by Regions

5.2 Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream by Regions Production, Consumption, Export, and Import

6.1 Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.1 Market Status by Regions

7.2 SWOT Analysis by Regions Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Introduction

8.2 Company Profiles

8.3 Market Distribution Status by Players of East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1 Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

9.2 Analysis and Forecast by Regions Industry Characteristics

10.1 Key Factors

10.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

10.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis Market Conclusion

11.1 Summary of the Whole Report Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Data Resources of East Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Market Research

