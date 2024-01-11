North America Beverage Packaging Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2024-2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the North America Beverage Packaging Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

North American Beverage Packaging Market Overview and Growth Projection

The North American Beverage Packaging Market is expected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The initial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has caused disruptions in the packaging supply chain, but with the surge in online shopping, the market is anticipated to rebound in the long term.

Key Features

Technological Advancements and Sustainability Drive Growth: The remarkable growth of beverage packaging in the US over the past two decades can be attributed to technological innovation, sustainability concerns, and favorable economics. Consumer perceptions and interactions with packaging are evolving, leading to a shift from traditional rigid packaging to innovative and more sustainable flexible packaging. The increasing demand for user-friendly packaging and enhanced product protection is driving the adoption of flexible packaging as a cost-effective and viable alternative.

Material Preferences and Sustainability Trends: Growing demand for carbonated drinks, energy drinks, and juices has led to the preference for PET bottles and metal cans. However, sustainability trends are challenging traditional packaging materials. Glass, despite its recyclable properties, faces challenges due to high production and recycling costs. Plastic, historically favored by beverage manufacturers, is now under scrutiny, leading to commitments from companies like Coca-Cola to use more sustainable materials and invest in recycling.

E-commerce Driving Market Share: The significant contribution from e-commerce is expected to positively impact the market, as many companies have not optimized packaging for online sales, resulting in overpacking and increased waste. Beverage packaging, with features like waterproof and lightweight materials, aligns with the requirements of e-commerce providers. The growth of online retail, driven by factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to further influence the beverage packaging market.

Key Market Trends

E-commerce Expansion Drives Market Share: The substantial share contributed by e-commerce is expected to influence the market positively, with many companies yet to streamline packaging for online sales. The complexity of e-commerce logistics often results in overpacking, leading to additional waste, energy consumption, and pollution. Beverage packaging, with its performance features, becomes attractive to e-commerce providers.

Cocktails Dominate Market Share: The category of cocktails, including wine, beer, spirits, etc., packaged in bottles, barrels, cans, etc., holds the largest market share. The wine industry has witnessed a significant shift in packaging design to reduce costs and appeal to younger consumers. Innovations such as tetra packs, bag-in-box wine, and cans have gained traction. Canned wine, in particular, has shown an 80% growth in 2019, according to the Silicon Valley Bank.

Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Demand: With the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been an increased demand for cocktails in the US, leading to reported shortages in packaging materials. The closure of on-premise establishments resulted in a halt in draft beer sales, prompting breweries to shift to 32 oz. cans filled and sealed on demand. This surge in demand has posed a supply-driven challenge for packaging manufacturers operating with reduced workforce during lockdown scenarios.

Competitive Landscape

The North American Beverage Packaging Market is moderately competitive, with a few dominant and several new players entering the market. Companies are continuously innovating and forming strategic partnerships to maintain their market share.

Recent Developments:

In April 2021, Amcor Ltd announced a strategic investment in ePac Flexible Packaging, a digital printing segment for flexible packaging, with an investment ranging between USD 10 to USD 15 million.

In November 2020, Nationwide Inc. launched the Intergritite, a 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) shrink film, applicable for Sparkling Water printed case wrap in select stores.

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

1.1 Introduction to North America Beverage Packaging Market

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Market Overview of Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Limitations and Opportunities

1.7 Industry News and Policies Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers

2.2 Major Players in the Industry

2.3 Production Process Analysis

2.4 Cost Analysis

2.5 Market Channels

2.6 Major Downstream Buyers Value Analysis

3.1 Production, Growth Rate, and Price Analysis by Type of North America Beverage Packaging Downstream Characteristics

4.1 Consumption and Market Share by Application of North America Beverage Packaging Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($)

5.1 Production by Regions

5.2 Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of North America Beverage Packaging by Regions Production, Consumption, Export, and Import

6.1 Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.1 Market Status by Regions

7.2 SWOT Analysis by Regions Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Introduction

8.2 Company Profiles

8.3 Market Distribution Status by Players of North America Beverage Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1 Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

9.2 Analysis and Forecast by Regions Industry Characteristics

10.1 Key Factors

10.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

10.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis Market Conclusion

11.1 Summary of the Whole Report Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Data Resources of North America Beverage Packaging Market Research

