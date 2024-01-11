UAE Cold Chain Market 2024 – Growth Opportunities, Top Companies and Trends by Forecast to 2032

The UAE Cold Chain Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The UAE Cold Chain Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

A highly fragmented market with immense growth potential UAE’s Cold Chain market is being driven bychange in major players such as GSL and Mohebi compete on total pallets, average price per pallet and client base. Rise of the Hospitality Industry in UAE is believed to cause a boom in demand for cold storage and cold transport services.

The total addressable market in for cold chain in UAE market has been expanding. Regarding logistics infrastructure, UAE has made a lot of breakthrough progress, especially in the investment and development of seaports. There has been increase in the demand of cold transport in UAE owning to rising consumption of perishable products which need to be kept at a stable temperature.

UAE Cold Chain Market Analysis

The Cold chain market is highly fragmented in UAE with more than 90 cold storage & transportation players enabling the market to transform over the years.

The UAE Cold Chain market is currently in the growing phase owing to rising collaboration with logistics providers and geographic advantage.

Rise of the Hospitality Industry in UAE is believed to cause a boom in demand for cold storage and cold transport

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type: The UAE Cold Chain market is segmented by type into cold storage & cold transport market. The Cold storage segment registered a robust growth rate when compared to the cold transport segment owing to increase rising consumption of meat and seafood and government and foreign investments.

By Temperature Range: The UAE Cold Chain Market is segmented by temperature range into chilled, ambient, frozen. The chilled food registered the highest market share when compared to the other segmented owing rise in demand for sea food.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the cold chain market are opting for automated system because it increases accuracy and productivity.

UAE Cold Chain market is a highly fragmented with Mohebi Logistics, FI are dominating the market.

Seafood, meat, fruits, and dairy are the among the most prominent industries catered by the key players of the cold chain market.

GSL, Mohebi and INL are capitalizing the market in the opportunity area and are competing on occupancy rates and pallet size.

Recent Developments:

April 2022: At the 16th annual Logistics Middle East Awards hosted at the Grosvenor House in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GAC Dubai was recognized as the FMCG Supply Chain of the Year winner for its outstanding service to the region’s dynamic Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.

March 2022: The first Integrated Logistics Center of Maersk, a business that specializes in integrated container logistics, was established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology, cars, retail and leisure, petrochemicals, and other industries will all be represented in the facility’s vast range of products. The location of the building is ideal, providing easy access to the Al Maktoum International Airport and seaport operations. This will make it possible for the facility to serve both customers who need air cross-docking and those who are shipping LCL cargo.

Future Outlook:

UAE Cold Chain Market is expected to grow at the rate of 4.6% in the forecast period 2022-2027 UAE Cold Chain Market Revenues are expected to be dominated by Cold Storage with over 50% share in 2027 Revenue in UAE Cold Chain Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of % till 2027 due to rising grocery spending and demand for small and medium storages.

The report aims to provide answers to the following key questions:

Target Market:

Who is your target audience?

What are their demographic characteristics (age, gender, location, income, etc.)?

What are their needs and preferences?

Are there any emerging trends or changes in their behavior?

Competitors:

Who are your main competitors?

What products or services do they offer?

What are their strengths and weaknesses?

How do you differentiate yourself from them?

Product/Service:

What are the features and benefits of your product/service?

How does it meet the needs of your target market?

What is the unique selling proposition (USP) of your offering?

What improvements or modifications would customers like to see?

Pricing:

What is the perceived value of your product/service?

How does your pricing compare to competitors?

Are customers willing to pay the current price? If not, what price range would they find acceptable?

Are there any pricing strategies or promotions that would attract more customers?

Distribution Channels:

How do customers prefer to purchase similar products/services?

What distribution channels are most effective for reaching your target market?

Are there any untapped distribution channels that could be explored?

How do customers feel about online purchasing and delivery options?

Marketing and Advertising:

What are the most effective marketing channels to reach your target audience?

What messages and visuals resonate with your target market?

Are there any specific marketing campaigns or strategies that have been successful in your industry?

How do customers perceive your brand and its reputation?

Customer Satisfaction:

How satisfied are your current customers with your product/service?

What are the factors that drive customer satisfaction or dissatisfaction?

Are there any unmet needs or pain points that your offering could address?

How likely are customers to recommend your product/service to others?

Market Size and Growth:

How large is your target market and what is its growth potential?

Are there any market segments that are underserved or have significant growth opportunities?

What are the barriers to entry for new competitors in the market?

Are there any external factors that could impact the market in the future (regulations, technology advancements, economic changes, etc.)?

