Taichung woman dies after neck crushed in parking elevator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman died on Thursday (Jan. 11) after her neck was crushed by a parking elevator system in Taichung City.

At 2:40 p.m., the Taichung City Fire Department received a report that a 42-year-old woman was found trapped and unconscious in a mechanical parking system in an underground parking lot of a commercial building on Shangxiang Road in Taichung's West District, reported SET News. The fire department dispatched 14 personnel and four vehicles to the scene.



Firefighters work to free woman from car. (New-reporter.com image)

When firefighters arrived at the parking garage, they found that the woman had lost all vital signs, and her neck was pinned between her vehicle and the metal frame of the parking device. After using hydraulic rescue tools, firefighters were able to extricate the woman at 2:56 p.m., per New-Reporter.

As the woman had lost consciousness and showed signs of neck discoloration with no breathing or heartbeat, she was immediately transported by ambulance to China Medical University Hospital. However, due to the severity of her injuries, doctors were unable to resuscitate her, and she was pronounced dead with the cause of death listed as traumatic asphyxia.



Firefighters place woman on gurney. (New-reporter.com image)

Surveillance camera footage shows the woman struggling to fit her car in the narrow space, backing out and stepping out to inspect her parking angle, and getting back into the car and driving forward into the space before coming to a sudden stop. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.