Hou says 'I have different views from Ma,' avoids unification issue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a press conference on Thursday (Jan. 11), Taiwan presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) asserted that he won’t pursue the issue of unification between Taiwan and China if elected.

The Kuomintang (KMT) candidate held an international press conference with his deputy Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), in which he declared "I have different views from Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九)," per China Times. The press conference followed Ma's controverisal statements made in an interview with Deutsche Welle, which caused many KMT candidates to distance themselves from the former president.

When asked if he would agree to participate in a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) during the Q&A session, Hou stressed that current cross-Strait relations are different from the time of Ma Ying-jeou. If both sides wanted to meet, then this would require a consensus in Taiwan, he added.

Speaking about the so-called "1992 Consensus," the KMT candidate said that the constitution does not recognize mutual sovereignty, but does not deny either side’s right to govern Hou said that the future of Taiwan will be determined by its 23 million people, as reported by CNA.

Hou emphasized that he does not support Taiwan independence, does not wish to provoke war, and adheres to the constitution, which makes the ROC a sovereign independent country. He also stressed that he would not touch the issue of unification during his tenure if elected.

Hou said, after taking office, he will make the Indo-Pacific region the focus of diplomacy and establish an “Indo-Pacific Vision Office.” He emphasized that he would work with regional members to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific.