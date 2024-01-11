Taiwan election eve rallies planned in Taipei, New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the election two days away, presidential candidates are making final preparations for last-minute election eve rallies scheduled for Friday (Jan. 12).

The DPP’s Lai-Hsiao ticket is planning a major rally at Banqiao Second Stadium, while the KMT’s Hou-Jaw ticket chose the adjacent Banqiao Sports Stadium. The two rallies are just minutes apart from each other, potentially leading to conflicts between supporters of the rival parties, per SETN.

The TPP’s Ko-Wu ticket is planning a rally in front of the Presidential Office on Ketagalan Boulevard. The design for the TPP rally is similar to that of a concert, with staging closing the distance between Ko and his supporters.

The Lai-Hsiao ticket has surprised many by putting their final rally in Hou’s home territory of Banqiao, where he still serves as mayor. This decision did not go unnoticed, as Hou had no choice but to defend his base with an adjacent rally in Banqiao.

The proximity of the two rallies on election eve will put a strain on local police departments, which are expected to dispatch approximately 500 officers. "We always thought of this event as a sort of festival. Although our supporters are enthusiastic and passionate, they will also need to be very self-disciplined," said Lai-Hsiao campaign director Pan Men-an (潘孟安),

As for the TPP’s Ko-Wu ticket, many were surprised by the decision to forego a traditional stage event. The map of the venue is a four-sided theater with a round-style stage amid the audience and an adjacent stage at one end of the venue. This layout will allow Ko to move from one location to another and closely interact with voters.