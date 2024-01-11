Canada Food Enzymes Market 2023 Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2032

Canada Food Chemicals Market: Growth and Trends Analysis

The Canada Food Chemicals Market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.61% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing demand for processed and packaged foods, driven by the need for food safety and health, is a significant factor propelling market growth. However, challenges in the global food supply chain complexity necessitate the addition of food additives to enhance nutritional content and extend shelf life.

Key Features:

Growing Demand for Processed Foods: The demand for processed and packaged foods is on the rise, primarily to ensure food safety and health. The complexities in the global food supply chain have led to the inclusion of food additives to preserve nutritional content and enhance shelf life. Additionally, the increasing penetration of organized retail in urban and rural centers globally contributes to the growing need for food chemicals.

Challenges in Regulatory Processes: The market faces challenges in terms of unclear regulatory processes and high Research and Development (R&D) costs. Navigating regulatory procedures can be complex, impacting the market’s growth. Moreover, the high costs associated with R&D pose a barrier for market players, influencing the development of food chemicals.

Key Market Trends:

Bakery Compounds Driving the Market: Bakery products, known for their significant nutritional value and affordability, are consumed extensively in Canada. The shift in demand from traditional bread consumption to an increased preference for bakery products such as pancakes, cupcakes, croissants, and rolls has surged the need for related ingredients, including bakery enzymes. Food enzymes play a crucial role in the production of bakery items, offering benefits in terms of quality, yield, and time efficiency during the manufacturing process.

Carbohydrases Holding the Largest Market Share: Carbohydrases, encompassing enzymes like amylase, cellulase, xylanase, and pectinase, have emerged as the most preferred category among food manufacturers. The extensive use of carbohydrases in various applications includes facilitating the production of sugar substitutes, conventional sugar syrups (glucose, fructose), inverted sugar syrups, and prebiotics. Beverage manufacturers increasingly utilize carbohydrases to improve the sensory properties of juices and wines and to reduce lactose in milk.

Competitive Landscape:

The Canada food chemicals market is highly fragmented, with numerous players operating at regional and national levels. Key players include ABF Ingredients, Novozymes, Kerry Inc., Tate and Lyle, among others. The market presents growth opportunities in the country as food chemicals contribute to reducing water, energy, and wastage costs. However, there is a need for regulatory improvements to establish a set of guidelines for market governance.

