Germany Bariatric Surgery Market 2024 Share Estimation, Future Demand and Regional Growth Dynamics 2032

The Germany Bariatric Surgery Market is anticipated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing number of obesity patients, government initiatives to combat obesity, and the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and heart diseases.

In Germany, the obese population is rapidly growing, leading to a surge in demand for obesity treatments. The rising number of bariatric surgeries in the country has generated increased demand for the devices used in bariatric surgery. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2019 report, approximately one in four adults in Germany were obese. Overweight conditions accounted for 10.7% of healthcare expenditure, which is among the highest rates compared to other countries studied. Additionally, Germans, on average, live 2.6 years less due to overweight.

The significant increase in the obese population in Germany is expected to drive the growth of the bariatric surgery market. This, coupled with government initiatives to combat obesity, is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the Germany bariatric surgery market.

Key Market Trends:

Closure Device to Register High CAGR in the Assistive Device Segment:

Closure devices are utilized for reconnecting tissues during surgeries and closing incisions made by trocars. Laparoscopic port closure devices are crucial for quickly and safely closing port sites in obese patients undergoing bariatric procedures and surgeries. The closure devices segment is expected to witness high growth as they are extensively used in minimally invasive surgeries that require rapid closure of small incisions made during procedures.

According to the OECD 2019 report, overweight reduces Germany’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 3.0%. To cover these costs, every German pays an additional EUR 431 in taxes annually. This underscores the significant burden of obesity in the country, indicating a potential increase in bariatric surgeries, contributing to the rapid growth of this segment.

Competitive Landscape:

The Germany bariatric surgery market is moderately consolidated with key players such as Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Olympus Corporation, Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon), and Medtronic Plc. dominating the market. Smaller players also hold a significant market share. With the growing medical device market, it is expected that a few more new players will enter the market in the near future.

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

