North America Temperature Sensors Market Research Report Provides an In-Depth Insight of Trends and Forecast 2024 to 2032

North American Temperature Sensor Market: Growth and Trends Analysis

The North American temperature sensor market, valued at USD 2116.1 million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 3213.1 million by 2026, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Temperature sensors play a crucial role in measuring and converting environmental temperatures into electronic data, catering to various sectors such as aviation, oil and gas, and mining. The adoption of reliable sensors in harsh and complex working environments is crucial for ensuring optimal accuracy, reliability, precision, and repeatability.

Key Features:

Industrial Applications Drive Demand: Industries such as aviation, oil and gas, and mining, known for their challenging working conditions, demand temperature sensors that can withstand extreme weather conditions while delivering optimal accuracy. The adoption of reliable sensors is crucial in these sectors for maintaining operational efficiency.

Technological Advancements Boost Market Growth: Rapid technological advancements in temperature monitoring, including the implementation of Infrared (IR) sensors and power sensors, have played a pivotal role in the market’s growth. Large-scale manufacturers are focusing on advanced concepts to enhance the performance of temperature sensors.

Defense Sector Emerges as a Key Application Area: With the increasing focus on defense applications, temperature sensors, especially the remote type, have gained prominence. Integrated Vehicle Health Monitoring (IVHM) for defense and aerospace vehicles is crucial to ensuring the safety of the crew and the vehicle, driving the demand for temperature sensors in this sector.

IoT Connectivity in Temperature Sensors: Temperature sensors are leveraging IoT connectivity for expedited COVID-19 screening processes. The market has witnessed collaborations between companies like Polysense Technologies and Semtech, developing human temperature monitoring devices based on Long Range (LoRa) Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN). These sensors provide real-time data for advanced healthcare monitoring and quick screening of individuals with elevated temperatures.

Key Market Trends:

Infrared Temperature Sensors Leading the Market: Infrared (IR) temperature sensors are anticipated to dominate the market, driven by applications in optical target tracking, variable emissivity measurements, and advanced military spending globally. Recent trends, such as the shift towards baked products in the food industry, are expected to create substantial opportunities for IR temperature sensors.

US Holds Significant Market Share: The United States commands a substantial market share, attributed to advancements in various industries. The automotive sector, for instance, is witnessing extensive Research and Development (R&D) efforts to incorporate temperature sensors into electric vehicles. Additionally, the exploration of offshore drilling in the US Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) is expected to present new opportunities for the temperature sensor market.

Competitive Landscape:

The North American temperature sensor market is moderately fragmented, with players like Honeywell, Analog Devices Inc., and Texas Instruments, alongside regional and local manufacturers, operating in the market. Ongoing product upgrades, industry convergence, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions contribute to highly differentiated offerings. Noteworthy recent developments in the market include Analog Devices Inc.’s acquisition of Maxim Integrated and Honeywell’s installation of advanced skin temperature screening systems at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Report Components

Market Synopsis: This section encapsulates the present market scenario and outlines the industry’s scope. It includes a comprehensive analysis of key segments such as product types, applications, and regions, with revenue and sales forecasts provided as part of this overview.

Competitive Landscape: Illuminating the market’s competitive terrain, this section presents an in-depth analysis of manufacturers, offering insights into individual players’ revenue and sales figures. Additionally, it encompasses noteworthy details on mergers, acquisitions, and industry investments.

Regional Analysis: Providing an overview of market revenue, sales, and shares across major regions and sub-regions, this segment also explores the pricing structure, sales growth rate, and other crucial estimations.

Company Profiles: This section provides strategic business insights about key firms operating within the market landscape. It covers product specifications, revenue shares, and portfolios of these major companies.

The Analysis Objectives of the Report are:

To determine the size of the Market by identifying its sub-segments.

To research the key players and analyze their growth strategies.

To assess the size and value of the Market based on key regions.

To analyze the Market in terms of growth trends, potential, and participation in the overall sector.

To investigate the Market size (volume and value) from the company, key regions/countries, goods and applications, and background data.

Primary Market manufacturers to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales volume, value, market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and future development plans.

To investigate market competitive developments such as market expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

What is new in 2024?

– Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

– Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

– Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the market.

– Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the market.

– Updated market developments of the profiled players.

– Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

