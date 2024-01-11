Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS) Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024-2032

The Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS) Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS) Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Car Mobility-as-a-Service Market in Thailand. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated, fleet size and average prices.

It covers sub-markets such as car rental, car leasing, ride hailing, self-drive car rental and car sharing services. The revenue in each market is segmented car type, by mode of booking, by purpose, by lease duration, by region, by commute type, by booking duration, by usage and by ownership; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

What Is The Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS) Market ? Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS) market. However, I can provide you with a general understanding of what Mobility-as-a-Service entails and how it might be evolving in the context of the car mobility sector. Mobility-as-a-Service (MAAS): Mobility-as-a-Service refers to a shift in the transportation industry where transportation services are provided as a comprehensive, on-demand solution. Rather than relying solely on traditional modes of transportation, such as personal cars or public transit, MAAS integrates various transportation services into a single, accessible platform. This can include ride-sharing, car-sharing, public transit, bike-sharing, and more. Key Components of MAAS: Digital Platforms: MAAS is often facilitated through digital platforms or mobile applications. Users can access a range of transportation options, compare routes, book services, and make payments through a unified platform. Integration of Services: MAAS aims to integrate various transportation services seamlessly. For example, a user might combine a ride-sharing service with a train journey to reach their destination efficiently. Payment and Subscription Models: MAAS often involves a unified payment system, allowing users to pay for different transportation services through a single account. Subscription models or pay-as-you-go options may be available. Data and Analytics: MAAS platforms leverage data and analytics to optimize transportation routes, provide real-time information to users, and enhance overall efficiency. Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA216 Thailand Car MAAS Market (Potential Aspects): Ride-Hailing Services: In Thailand, ride-hailing services like Grab and other local players have gained popularity. These services may contribute to the car mobility aspect of MAAS. Car-Sharing Services: Car-sharing platforms, where users can rent cars for short periods, might be part of the MAAS landscape. Integration with Public Transit: MAAS platforms could integrate with public transit services, providing users with a holistic view of their transportation options. Regulatory Landscape: The growth of the Car MAAS market may be influenced by the regulatory environment in Thailand, including policies related to ride-sharing and car-sharing services.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market – which grew from approximately $ ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately $ ~ Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further to $ ~ Bn by 2027, owing to introduction of EVs, booming tourism and technological advancements in the country.

Proliferation of smartphones and low-cost internet connectivity across the country is expected to lead growth of mobile application-based business models as they expand to more cities. Increase in fuel prices as well as low availability of automobiles due to shortage of semiconductor chips will lead to rising ticket sizes of these services, which will give this market steady growth over the coming years.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Mode of Booking: Offline booking channels are opted for by domestic tourists as well as by corporate clients due to convenience and reliability. Booking desks also available on airports as major companies have their kiosks.

By Duration of Lease: From the consumer’s point of view, the life span of cars in Thailand is Thai between 8-10 years as customers tend to use their cars for this long because cost of ownership of old cars is not progressive.

Competitive Landscape

Thailand Car Mobility-as-a-Service Market is at growing stage with highly fragmented market. Top Players of Thailand Car MaaS market are Thai Rent Car, South East Capital, Grab, Haup and QC Rent a Car. Major market players differ by service with no overlap, who are competing against each other on the basis of base fare, average ticket size, waiting time, fleet size, no of drivers, daily/monthly price and revenue.

Future Outlook

Factors like younger population, internet penetration and technological development will drive the market in future. Additionally, increase in fuel prices as well as shortage of automobiles due to shortage of semiconductor chips will lead to rising ticket sizes of these services, which will give this market steady growth over the coming years.

