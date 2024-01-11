India Water Treatment Chemicals Market Profiled Key Players to Show Impressive Revenue Growth by 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the India Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Request To Download Free Sample of this Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG523

Market Size and Growth Projection

In 2020, the India Water Treatment Chemicals Market reached a valuation of over USD 600 million, and it is anticipated to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 9.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The water treatment chemicals market in India faced challenges in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown measures led to reduced production in various end-user industries such as petrochemicals. For instance, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, a major player with a daily crude oil production capacity of 5 million barrels, significantly reduced its processing and temporarily shut down facilities, resulting in a decline in wastewater generation. This downturn negatively affected the demand for water treatment chemicals within the country.

Key Features

Short-Term Growth from Chemical Manufacturing: A surge in demand from the chemical manufacturing industry is anticipated to drive short-term market growth. However, concerns about the toxicity of water treatment chemicals hinder their widespread adoption in the country.

Dominance of Power Generation Sector: The power generation sector holds the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period. Among product types, consumption and scale inhibitors are currently leading the market.

Investments in Sewage Treatment Plants: Increasing investments in sewage treatment plants in India are poised to provide valuable insights and contribute to market development.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Consumption and Scale Inhibitors:

Consumption inhibitors, crucial for countering corrosion in boilers, are widely used in water boilers and cooling water treatment. Various types, including condensate line inhibitors, diethyl hydroxylamine, and polyamine, are deployed to protect metallic components from corrosion.

Scale inhibitors play a vital role in preventing the formation of scale deposits in water treatment towers, ensuring optimal functioning and maintenance of cooling water towers and associated equipment.

Power Industry’s Influence:

The power industry, a major source of industrial wastewater, requires effective water treatment chemicals to address pollutants like lead, mercury, arsenic, chromium, and cadmium. Despite a decline in wastewater production in 2019, the power generation sector is expected to rebound as industrialization, urbanization, and population growth drive power demand in India.



Competitive Landscape

The Indian water treatment chemicals market exhibits a moderately fragmented landscape, with no single player holding a significant market share. Key players in the market include Thermax Limited, Ion Exchange, Chemtex Specialty Limited, SicagenChem, and Ecolab (Nalco), among others. These companies actively contribute to market innovation and growth through their diverse product portfolios and strategic initiatives.

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

1.1 Introduction to India Water Treatment Chemicals Market

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Market Overview of Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Limitations and Opportunities

1.7 Industry News and Policies Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers

2.2 Major Players in the Industry

2.3 Production Process Analysis

2.4 Cost Analysis

2.5 Market Channels

2.6 Major Downstream Buyers Value Analysis

3.1 Production, Growth Rate, and Price Analysis by Type of India Water Treatment Chemicals Downstream Characteristics

4.1 Consumption and Market Share by Application of India Water Treatment Chemicals Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($)

5.1 Production by Regions

5.2 Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of India Water Treatment Chemicals by Regions Production, Consumption, Export, and Import

6.1 Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.1 Market Status by Regions

7.2 SWOT Analysis by Regions Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Introduction

8.2 Company Profiles

8.3 Market Distribution Status by Players of India Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1 Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

9.2 Analysis and Forecast by Regions Industry Characteristics

10.1 Key Factors

10.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

10.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis Market Conclusion

11.1 Summary of the Whole Report Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Data Resources of India Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research

