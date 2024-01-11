Europe Mobile Health Market 2024 Expected to Witness the Highest Revenue Growth Over Forecast to 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the Europe Mobile Health Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Market Drivers and Dynamics

The European market for mobile health (mHealth) is experiencing substantial growth driven by factors such as the widespread use of smartphones, an increased focus on personalized medicine, and a patient-centric approach. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly among the aging population, has propelled the demand for continuous health monitoring and the adoption of healthcare management devices.

Chronic Diseases and Aging Population

Over the past decades, Europe has witnessed a surge in chronic diseases, aligning with an aging population, affecting a significant portion of individuals in the working age group. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one-third of Europeans over the age of 15 have a chronic disease, and two out of three people reaching retirement age will have at least two chronic conditions. This escalating prevalence has heightened awareness, fostering a need for ongoing health monitoring, leading to the widespread adoption of healthcare management devices.

Smartphone Utilization for Health Monitoring

The prevalence of smartphones has empowered individuals to monitor, track, and manage their health like never before. Healthcare management devices provide essential health-related information, helping to minimize emergency situations, hospitalizations, imaging tests, and medical procedures. The convenience of smartphones has prompted an increasing number of people to actively engage in the monitoring and management of their health, making these devices a preferred choice in various aspects of daily life.

Consumers are utilizing applications on their smartphones to track overall health and fitness, becoming actively involved in their well-being. As awareness about the benefits of healthcare management grows, there is a rising demand for mobile health solutions, driven by a desire for quick access to well-managed healthcare facilities at a reduced cost.

Key Market Trends

Blood Glucose Monitors Leading Device Types: The prevalence of diabetes is on the rise across all age groups in Europe, primarily due to factors such as an increase in overweight and obese populations, unhealthy diets, and sedentary lifestyles. This surge is driving the growth of glucose monitors in the mHealth market.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in Europe was 9.1% in 2017, affecting around 66 million people. By 2045, it is estimated to reach 10.8%, impacting 81 million individuals.

The demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and advancements in wearable glucose monitoring devices are meeting the needs of users, with innovations such as skin-based glucose monitors being developed.

Competitive Landscape

The European mHealth market is moderately competitive, with global players playing a significant role. With ongoing technological advancements in mobile health services and products, the market is expected to witness the entry of more companies. Small to medium-sized enterprises are anticipated to capture a substantial share of the European market in the near future. As the demand for mHealth solutions continues to grow, competition is likely to intensify, with companies focusing on innovation and user-centric approaches.

