India Ophthalmology Devices Market Size 2024 Projections and Growth Prospects till 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the India Ophthalmology Devices Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Request To Download Free Sample of this Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG527

Overview of the Indian Ophthalmic Device Market

In India, the prevalence of ophthalmology-based diseases is on the rise. Annually, nearly 5 million cataract surgeries are performed, with the majority involving intraocular lens implantation. Additionally, a 2019 survey by the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad projects that by 2030, an estimated 275 million people in India will be affected by dry eye disease, based on a current incidence rate of 45% in the urban population. The substantial burden of eye diseases, coupled with moderate technological advancements, is expected to drive the market at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

Key Features

Ophthalmic services in India are delivered through government-run eye hospitals, private entities, and non-profit organizations. While private facilities have a higher patient turnout, there is a growing preference for diagnostic centers due to their advanced facilities and adherence to international eye-care standards. With around 15,000 ophthalmologists in India, as per 2016 statistics from the International Council of Ophthalmology, there is a noticeable shortage of eye care professionals, posing a significant challenge to the market.

Key Market Trends

Cataract Surgery Devices Segment to Lead:

In 2019, ophthalmic surgeons in India performed approximately 7 million cataract procedures, making cataract devices the largest market segment in the country. Revenues from cataract surgery are expected to contribute nearly 30% to the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in India. Cataract surgery remains the primary method for restoring vision, especially for individuals over 50 years. The increasing incidence of cataracts in the country is a key factor propelling the growth of this segment.



Competitive Landscape

The Indian ophthalmic device market is highly competitive, with significant market shares held by companies such as Alcon Inc., Bausch and Lomb Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, among others. Ongoing innovations in the market include Zeiss’s introduction of the cloud-based cataract surgery planning platform, Veracity Surgical, with integration capabilities announced for leading Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) in November 2017. The competitive landscape is dynamic, reflecting the continuous advancements and efforts to meet the evolving needs of the Indian population in terms of eye care.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG527

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

1.1 Introduction to India Ophthalmology Devices Market

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Market Overview of Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Limitations and Opportunities

1.7 Industry News and Policies Industry Chain Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers

2.2 Major Players in the Industry

2.3 Production Process Analysis

2.4 Cost Analysis

2.5 Market Channels

2.6 Major Downstream Buyers Value Analysis

3.1 Production, Growth Rate, and Price Analysis by Type of India Ophthalmology Devices Downstream Characteristics

4.1 Consumption and Market Share by Application of India Ophthalmology Devices Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($)

5.1 Production by Regions

5.2 Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of India Ophthalmology Devices by Regions Production, Consumption, Export, and Import

6.1 Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions Market Status and SWOT Analysis

7.1 Market Status by Regions

7.2 SWOT Analysis by Regions Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Introduction

8.2 Company Profiles

8.3 Market Distribution Status by Players of India Ophthalmology Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1 Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

9.2 Analysis and Forecast by Regions Industry Characteristics

10.1 Key Factors

10.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

10.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis Market Conclusion

11.1 Summary of the Whole Report Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Data Resources of India Ophthalmology Devices Market Research

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/REG527

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/