India POC Immunoassay Analyzers Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2024-2032

The India POC Immunoassay Analyzers Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The India POC Immunoassay Analyzers Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Country Overview:

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and this growth extends to its healthcare sector as well. The country had been steadily expanding its healthcare infrastructure and capabilities, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Point-of-care testing (POCT), including the use of immunoassay analyzers, had been increasing in demand due to the need for rapid, accurate testing in a variety of settings. These devices are used to detect and quantify specific analytes in blood or other body fluids, aiding in diagnosing and managing diseases.

Given the vast population of India and the considerable challenges in reaching rural and remote communities, point-of-care testing has significant potential. These analyzers allow for decentralized healthcare, bringing diagnostics closer to the patient and enabling faster decision-making. The immunoassay analyzer market has been seeing significant growth in India from past 5 years.

Companies mentioned in the India POC Immunoassays Analyzer Competition benchmarking are – Quidel, BioMerieux, Getein Biotech, Boditech and SD Biosensors. All these companies have a strong presence in the Indian POC immunoassay analyzers market, each offering a unique mix of advantages in terms of product range, turnaround time, ease of maintenance, and cost.

India POC Immunoassay Analyzers Competition Benchmarking Analysis

Players like Quidel, BioMerieux, Getein Biotech, Boditech, and SD Biosensors offering a wide range of analyzers. These analyzers provide various testing options, including cardiac markers, infection marker testing, and coagulation testing.

Turnaround times vary among the different analyzers, with some offering quick results in minutes. The level of automation also varies, with some analyzers being fully automated, while others are semi-automated or manual.

One key factor for healthcare facilities to consider is the cost, as it can vary significantly between analyzers and tests.

Quidel, BioMerieux, Getein Biotech, Boditech, and SD Biosensors each have their strengths and unique offerings, allowing healthcare facilities to choose the best fit for their specific needs.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Hospital ICU Bed Capacity: Boditech acquired the most dominant player in the Hospital ICU Bed Capacity segment in 2021 in India POC immunoassay analyzers sector, capturing maximum hospitals having maximum capacity of 20 ICU beds or less.

By Testing Volume: Boditech has the maximum testing volume compared to other companies, having the major portion of testing volume in the range of 100 – 300 test per month in 2021.

Boditech’s captured a major portion of the testing volume due to its extensive testing menu and the ability to cater to a wide range of medical parameters. With analyzers like the Standard and MultiCare offering, including cardiac markers, infection markers, and more, Boditech’s products appealed to diverse healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Boditech Med and SphingoTec Close Global Licensing Agreement for Kidney Function Biomarker Proenkephalin A 119-159 (penKid).

In April 2023, JMI Laboratories and bioMerieux announced Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Partnership. They announced that they together will work to improve and develop microbiology diagnostic tools.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

