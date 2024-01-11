France Alfalfa Hay Market Hits New High with Latest Rising Trends

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the France Alfalfa Hay Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

France Horse Feed Market: Sustained Growth and Emerging Trends

The France Horse Feed Market is anticipated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period. A significant contributor to this growth is the substantial hay production within the country. Approximately 80% of the hay in France is cultivated in the agricultural region east of Paris. Notably, around 10,000 farmers are engaged in hay cultivation for self-use or supply to various drying plants operated by centers. In optimal conditions, up to four cuts of hay can be harvested annually, yielding approximately 14 tons per hectare from the first cut.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Hay Cultivation in France: France, being a major producer of horse feed, exports the yield to various nations after the drying process. The country witnessed a shift in hay cultivation trends, especially during the dry seasons of 2017 and 2018, prompting many farmers to actively grow hay in response to the stunted growth of natural grass. Hay holds a nutritional advantage, containing approximately 2,400kgs of protein per hectare, surpassing soya at 1,000kgs to 1,500kgs of protein per hectare. European Parliament subsidies support French hay cultivation, amounting to around USD 11.18 per ton. French farmers cultivate hay on approximately 67,000 hectares annually, receiving subsidies of around USD 8.9 million. These factors contribute to the upward trajectory of hay production in France, expected to escalate in the coming years.

Ascendancy of Horse Feed Exports: The increasing production of horse feed in France is propelling the export of hay-related products. French hay, recognized as a high-protein feed primarily for cows and horses, is exported across Europe and beyond. Key export destinations include Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, and Norway. Belgium dominated the export market in 2019 with a share of 22.4%, followed by Germany at 16.4%. In 2019 alone, France exported 216,648 metric tons of horse feed valued at USD 46,915 thousand. The export of hay from France is anticipated to rise further, driven by the country’s expanding domestic production.

Competitive Landscape:

The horse feed hay market in France exhibits high fragmentation, with companies not only competing through new product launches but also strategically focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to secure larger market shares.

