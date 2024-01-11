Indonesia Logistics Market Size, Share, By Type, By Application, Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2032

The Indonesia Logistics Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Indonesia Logistics Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Logistics Industry in Indonesia. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

The report has market segmentation which include segments by service mix (Freight Forwarding, warehousing, CEP & value added services),by mode of transport (sea freight, air freight, air freight), by type of freight end users (pharma, retail, auto, others), by warehouse model (CFS, Industrial, Agricultural, cold storage), by end-users (retail, automotive, e-commerce), by shipment (domestic, international), growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Market Size of Indonesia Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2021. However, drop was observed in 2020. This is owing to fear and social distance among service providers during pandemic. Market Size of Logistics market is expected to show a decent growth trajectory from 2022 to 2027 at CAGR of $%. This is mainly due to rapid infrastructural development which has led to services being able to reach previously un-accessible regions.

The country’s demand for trucking services is anticipated to rise, mostly due to growth in maritime freight & international freight transportation, which is a major demand driver for domestic trucking.

With e-commerce industry growing at a CAGR of $% and growing manufacturing sector will increase the demand for freight transportation, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the freight logistics market in Indonesia.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Freight: Sea Freight was the dominant mode of freight transport in Indonesia in 2021 & is anticipated to grow at a robust rate during the 2021-2027 period owing to the country’s huge export & import business with Asian countries such as India.

By Domestic/International Segment: In 2021, International Shipments dominated the CEP Market in 2021 by generating a robust revenue owing to improving trade relations.

Future Outlook:

Market Size of Indonesia Logistics Market is expected to show an increasing trend from 2021 to 2027. This is owing to rapid infrastructural development which has resulted in spread of services to otherwise unapproachable regions. Moreover, factors such as rising e-commerce sales, government spending & increasing trade relations between ASEAN countries are boosting the market growth.

