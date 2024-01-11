North America Human Insulin Drugs Market Generated Opportunities and Future Scope 2024-2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2024-2032] on the North America Human Insulin Drugs Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Overview and Growth Projection of North American Human Insulin Medications Market

The North American Human Insulin Medications Market is anticipated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.41% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025, with the market expected to reach a valuation of USD 12 billion by 2025. The dominance of North America in the global insulin therapeutics market is attributed to the high prevalence of diabetes in the region, driven by a sedentary lifestyle and the introduction of new medications.

Key Market Trends

Dominance of the US: The United States commands approximately 94% of the total North America Human Insulin Medications Market, primarily due to the significantly high prevalence of diabetes in the country. With the highest healthcare expenditure globally and widespread adoption of advanced therapeutics, the US is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the prevalence of obesity and increasing awareness of diabetes care contribute to this growth.

Market Leadership by Humalog: In 2019, Humalog held the largest market share, but it is anticipated to decrease in the forecast period due to the presence of similar insulin glargine products like FIASP and Admelog. Admelog, proven to lower A1C similar to Humalog, offers an alternative and is available in both pen and vial forms. Eli Lilly’s introduction of the authorized generic of insulin lispro injection (Humalog) in the US in March 2019, at a price 50% lower than the original, has impacted the market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape

Highly Fragmented Market: The North American human insulin market exhibits high fragmentation, with three major manufacturers – Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly – holding a substantial market share. In the US, these three companies dominate, with no other major players. In other North American countries, manufacturers often collaborate with local or region-specific counterparts. Recent mergers and acquisitions among key players have further strengthened their market presence. Notably, the collaboration between Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim has led to the development and commercialization of Basaglar (insulin glargine).

