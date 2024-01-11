Philippines Logistics Market 2024 – Industry Trends, Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2032

The Philippines Logistics Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Philippines Logistics Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of On-Demand Logistics Market in Philippines. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of number of deliveries.

The report has market segmentation which include segments by B2C/B2B/C2C, by on demand segment, by geography, by average delivery period, by gender, by age group, by cuisine type, by frequency of ordering, by product category and by B2C end user; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Market Size of Philippines On-Demand Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2018 to 2021. However, COVID-led change in consumer behavior towards using online as a replacement for local grocery stores, and the growing importance of speed and convenience are driving the segment’s growth. Shift in consumer behavior from value-seeking to convenience-seeking, resulting in weekly, small-sized purchases rather than larger, monthly purchases driving the demand for on-demand logistics market.

Wider choice and modern delivery options offered by the food delivery aggregators in Philippines and rising disposable income along with smartphone usage will drive the on-demand food delivery orders.

The GMV of food delivery in Philippines will be driven by the rise in value-conscious consumers willing to try new restaurants with a wide range of menu options, including interesting international and local cuisines, which also cater to increasingly busy lifestyles.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By B2B, B2C and C2C: With smartphone apps and traffic growing year-over-year, B2C orders are on rise in Philippines. With rising millennial population companies are offering services to cater to the demands of the next gen consumer.

By Type of Cuisine: Fast food is the major type of cuisine in Philippines as young generation orders more from online platforms.

Future Outlook:

Market Size of Philippines On-Demand Logistics is expected to show increasing trend from 2021 to 2026. This is owing to Consumer demand for healthier products, along with expectations for greater transparency and quick delivery. As online shopping continues to grow, the demand for same-day or quick delivery will increase sharply. On Demand logistic players will gain customers’ attention with them under 15 mins quick and secure delivery.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

