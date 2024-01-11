Congressional resolution lauds Taiwan's commitment to democracy on election eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several U.S. representatives and senators supported a bipartisan resolution on Wednesday (Jan. 10) praising Taiwan’s democracy and pledging to be committed to bilateral relations with Taiwan regardless of the election outcome.

At least 35 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and more than one-third of U.S. senators endorsed a resolution co-sponsored by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and Democratic Senator Tim Kaine praising Taiwan for its continued efforts to counter the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) threats and commitment to democratic institutions.

After the Senate proposed the resolution, Representatives Gerry Connolly, Mario Diaz-Balart, Ami Bera, and Andy Barr introduced a complementary resolution in the House of Representatives. The resolution received endorsements from the Chairman of the House Select Committee on China, Mike Gallagher, and representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, as well as the Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCaul.

Sullivan said in a statement that from the Jan. 13 election to the inauguration in May, the U.S. must "show steady, unwavering commitment and resolve in support of Taiwan’s democracy, and—critically—we need to enhance cross-strait deterrence now." Sullivan said that Taiwan is now considered "one of the freest countries in the world."

He asserted that every Taiwan election "threatens the central premise of the Chinese Communist Party—that one dictator ruling in perpetuity knows what’s best for 1.4 billion people." The senator predicted that millions of Chinese will be keeping an eye on Taiwan's election and asking the question, "Why can't we do that?"

Sullivan argued that this is a "giant vulnerability for Xi Jinping."

In response to the resolution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (Jan. 11) issued a statement expressing its "sincere gratitude to the U.S. Congress for its firm support for Taiwan-U.S. relations and Taiwan's democracy regardless of party affiliation."

The full resolution reads as follows:

RESOLUTION

Commending Taiwan for its history of democratic elections, and expressing support of Taiwan in the preservation of its democratic institutions.

Whereas Taiwan, the government of which officially calls itself the Republic of China (ROC), began transitioning to a liberal democracy in the late 1980s, lifting martial law in 1987 and holding the first direct legislative election in 1992 and the first direct presidential election in 1996;

Whereas Taiwan has now held 7 presidential, 9 legislative, and many local elections since the democratic transition, all of which were free, fair, and representative of the will of the people of Taiwan;

Whereas Taiwan has peacefully transferred presidential power between political parties 3 times and peacefully transferred parliamentary power between political parties 3 times;

Whereas the peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock of a free, stable, and representative political system; Whereas the democratic institutions of Taiwan codify the freedoms of speech, press, assembly, and religion into law, and the citizens of Taiwan have exercised these freedoms in practice, building a vibrant civil society, strong journalistic and media sector, and an advanced business community;

Whereas the rule of law and vibrant civil society, diverse economy, and stable political system form the basis for the prosperity and freedoms of Taiwan, which rank far above the global average;

Whereas the liberty enjoyed by the residents of Taiwan stands in stark contrast to the ‘‘dictatorship of the proletariat’’ experienced by the residents of the People’s Republic of China;

Whereas, from 1949 until today, the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan have stood as partners against coercion, threats of war, and armed attacks from the People’s Republic of China; and

Whereas, on January 13, 2024, Taiwan will hold its eighth presidential election and tenth legislative election since beginning the transition to democracy, after which a new president, vice president, and legislature will take office: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) commends Taiwan for the example it has set for self-governance, not just for the Pacific region, but for the world;

(2) regards the democracy of Taiwan as a great strategic strength for the free world and an indispensable component of contemporary United States-Taiwan relations;

(3) remains concerned about interference in Taiwan’s 2024 elections by the Chinese Communist Party;

(4) is committed to continuing a strong partnership across diplomatic, information, military, economic, and cultural domains, regardless of the outcome of Taiwan’s 2024 elections; and

(5) is committed to supporting Taiwan’s self-defense and the liberty of its people through effective deterrence using all elements of United States power.