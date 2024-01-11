Alexa
KMT presidential candidate seeks to boost US arms sales to Taiwan

Hou Yu-ih says strengthening Taiwan's defense is priority

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/11 15:17
Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih.

Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) shared his plans to enhance U.S. arms deals and strengthen Taiwan-U.S. military cooperation during a press conference on Thursday (Jan. 11).

Hou said reinforcing the country's defense and military capabilities is a priority, CNA reported. Concerning asymmetric warfare, Taiwan will develop forces that are difficult to detect and counter.

He also emphasized cooperation with the U.S. defense industry supply chain to assist in completing defense contracts, ensuring supply chain security, and implementing a robust certification system.

Hou said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has several issues in its defense policy, such as the national defense mobilization plan, impractical conscription policies, and the rapid loss of voluntary enlistees. If voted into office, Hou promised to present a national defense security strategy and establish a national defense mobilization committee under the Cabinet.

To improve volunteer enlistment, he proposed a billion-dollar pay raise plan. Taiwan currently has 169,000 active-duty soldiers in its military, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 2022 Military Balance report.
