Fraudulent letter alleges Terry Gou endorsed KMT's Hou in Taiwan election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With only days before Taiwan’s presidential election on Jan. 13, an open letter alleging that former independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) endorsed Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) began circulating online on Jan. 9, calling on voters to throw their support behind the Kuomintang (KMT).

However, the letter is not legitimate and was fabricated to boost turnout for the KMT. Gou’s office announced on Thursday (Jan. 11) that it is pursuing legal action to punish those responsible for creating and distributing the phony statement, reported UDN.

Terry Gou dropped out of the presidential election on Nov. 24, 2023, after failing to broker a joint presidential ticket between the KMT, and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), led by former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). Upon his departure, he was polling at less than 10% of public support.

Following his departure from the race, many assumed that he might publicly support one of the remaining opposition candidates. However, Gou has chosen to withhold any endorsement.

With the election only days away, the fake letter of endorsement is a last-ditch and bad-faith effort to entice former Gou supporters to rally behind the KMT. The full text of the fraudulent open letter can be read in Mandarin on NOW News.