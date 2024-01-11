Africa Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2024 Emerging Trends and Forecast Research Report till 2032

African Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Growth and Trends Analysis

The African Crop Protection Chemicals Market is projected to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Factors such as a growing population, reduction in arable land, and an increase in food security concerns are driving market growth in the region. However, factors like an increase in Research and Development (R&D) expenditure and low awareness about the benefits of pesticide usage among farming communities are restraining market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Rise in Adoption of Biopesticides: Growing health consciousness among African consumers is leading to an increased demand for organic foods to avoid adverse health effects from chemicals present in inorganic foods. Responding to the need for organic and safe food, farmers are adopting safe farming practices with minimal environmental impact, seeking biologically derived plant growth promoters instead of synthetic products. The significant increase in organic acreages in the Middle East and Africa underscores the rising importance of organic farming practices, including the use of biopesticides in the region. Biopesticides, such as baculoviruses (NPV and GV), are becoming popular as effective biological alternatives to chemical pesticides.

Dominance of Herbicides: Herbicide usage is on the rise due to a shortage of laborers for manual weeding in crop fields, with many Africans migrating from rural to urban areas. Herbicides have become a viable option as labor requirements for weed control decrease significantly when transitioning from manual weeding to chemical pesticides. The application of herbicides in major crops can reduce yield losses, thereby increasing crop productivity. For instance, in cassava, a staple crop in the region, uncontrolled weed interference can cause a reduction in root yield by 40% to total loss. Increased awareness among African farmers about the benefits of using crop protection chemicals, including herbicides, is expected to drive market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The African crop protection market exhibits a fragmented nature with the presence of numerous global and local players. Key players such as Adama Agricultural Solutions, Sumitomo Chemicals, UPL Limited, and Bayer AgroScience AG operate in this market. These players are focusing on product development as a major strategy to strengthen their position in the market.

