TPP's Ko Wen-je live streams campaign on YouTube

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) is in the final sprint of his campaign with a full itinerary for in-person appearances and a YouTube channel that is now broadcasting 24-hours a day two days before the election.

Ko’s YouTube channel previously provided only 12 hours of daily coverage, mainly live shots of him canvassing local communities with TPP legislative candidates.

Ko appeared on his YouTube channel at 11 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 10), discussing his campaign experience and accepting call-in questions from supporters. The broadcast went past midnight, with 30,000 people watching online, per BCC.

Ko referenced Sun Tzu's “Art of War” and asked his younger supporters to call their elders every day for five minutes to discuss politics and canvass votes. He also referenced instances when younger supporters were able to sway their elders to vote for him.

Ko also proposed a new childcare policy providing an immediate subsidy of NT$1 million (US$32,500) per newborn. The funds would be transferred into an online account, and usage would be limited to paying for childcare, kindergarten, and other child-related expenses.

Ko initially pledged to come back from his election eve rally on Ketagalan Boulevard and continue broadcasting throughout the night to election day. But upon further reflection, Ko said election laws may prevent candidates from canvassing after midnight on election eve.