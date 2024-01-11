Alexa
Australian PM says all governments should respect Taiwan's election

Anthony Albanese says election matter for people of Taiwan

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/11 10:09
Anthony Albanese arrives in Shanghai in November, 2023. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Australian government will respect the outcome of Taiwan’s coming election, and all other governments should too, the country’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday (Jan. 10).

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Albanese said it is important that everyone respect the outcome of democratic elections. “That’s a matter for the people of Taiwan, and that is certainly the Australian government’s position,” Albanese said.

“That should be the decision of every government, because we need to respect these democratic processes,” he said.

Taiwan heads to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president and legislature. Taiwan’s current president Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is not running again due to term limit restrictions.

Vice President Lai Ching-te（賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party is running for president against the Kuomintang’s Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and the Taiwan People’s Party’s Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).
