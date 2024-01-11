Taiwan issues 17 cold surge advisories, Miaoli hits low of 7.2 C

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued cold surge advisories in 17 counties and cities.

The CWA said temperatures will be affected by a strong continental cold air mass on Thursday (Jan. 11). The lowest temperature in the plains areas Thursday morning was 7.2 C in Miaoli, reported Liberty Times.

Lows north of Tainan, Yilan, and Hualien are expected to be 10 to 12 C, and 13 to 15 C in other areas. Temperatures in open and near mountainous areas could be lower.

Daytime temperatures in the north and Hualien will be 17 to 19 C, while central and southern Taiwan and Taitung will be around 20 C. Kaohsiung and Pingtung could reach 23 or 24 C. Central and southern Taiwan will see day and night time temperature differences.

The CWA has issued a yellow cold surge advisory for temperatures below 10 C in Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Yilan County, and Hualien County.

It will be mostly cloudy to sunny in various places, with only sporadic rainfall in southeastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula.

It will remain cold across various regions on Friday (Jan. 12) with temperatures rising later in the day. It will be clear to cloudy across Taiwan, with scattered showers in the southeast and Hengchun Peninsula.

On election day (Saturday, Jan. 13) and Sunday (Jan. 14), it will be mostly clear for most of Taiwan, with only scattered showers in the east.

On Monday (Jan. 15) and Tuesday (Jan. 16), the northeasterly monsoon will strengthen, cooling the north and northeast, while the west will be cooler during the morning and night.