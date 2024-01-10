Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy on Baltic trip amid failing aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on Wednesday as he begins a tour of Baltic states he said is aimed at thanking them for their support as Kyiv fights against Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy kicks off Baltic trip in bid to drum up support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday on an unannounced visit as he starts a tour of the Baltic states that will see him travel to Latvia and Estonia in the coming days.

Zelenskyy said on social media that his visit aimed to thank the three countries, all EU and NATO members, for their "uncompromising support for Ukraine" in its fight against the Russian invasion.

"Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are our reliable friends and principled partners," Zelenskyy wrote, saying "security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support" were all to be discussed.

The three countries, which all have had troubled relations with Russia and the former Soviet Union, have been leading supporters of Ukraine since Moscow's assault began, supplying military, financial and humanitarian support to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's visit, his first official trip abroad in 2024, aims to shore up Western assistance to his country at a time when it is appearing more and more uncertain.

According to a December survey by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, aid promised to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90% from the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of the war in February 2022.

Among other things, an EU aid package worth €50 billion ($55 billion) has yet to be released following a veto by Hungary, while Republicans in the US have blocked sending additional aid to Ukraine.

Almost 900 Ukrainian cultural sites damaged or destroyed: Culture Ministry

As of December 25, Russia's invasion has completely destroyed 23 cultural heritage sites and damaged 859 others, Ukraine's Culture Ministry has said.

Among the sites listed are 120 of national significance, the ministry said.

The UN's cultural agency, UNESCO, has also condemned the Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine's national cultural treasures and classified several sites of world cultural heritage as endangered.

