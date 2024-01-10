Vietnam Cold Chain Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2024-2032

The Vietnam Cold Chain Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Vietnam Cold Chain Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Vietnam’s cold chain market, characterized by high fragmentation, exhibits significant growth potential driven by lifestyle changes and urbanization, leading to increased domestic consumption of processed food. The surge in demand for Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and medicines further propels market growth.

The total addressable market for cold chain services in Vietnam has expanded, supported by breakthrough progress in logistics infrastructure, particularly in seaport investment and development. The rising consumption of perishable products necessitating stable temperature control has led to an increased demand for cold transport in Vietnam.

Key players in the Vietnam Cold Chain industry include Arctic Fox, Lotte Global, Lineage, and MKL, both domestic and international entities contributing to market dynamics.

Vietnam Cold Chain Market Analysis:

The Vietnam cold chain market is characterized by over 90 cold storage and transportation players, fostering transformation over the years. The escalating demand for cold transport in response to the consumption of perishable products remains a significant driver.

Currently in a growth phase, the Vietnam cold chain market benefits from collaborations with logistics providers and geographical advantages. The pharmaceutical sector’s rising demand, especially for products and vaccines, contributes to substantial growth, with cold storage accounting for 88.0% of industry revenue in 2021.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Ownership: In 2021, 3PL Cold Chain Companies generated robust revenue in Vietnam, with large-scale companies playing a pivotal role, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

By End-Users: The meat and seafood segment leads with a significant revenue share, fueled by Vietnam’s status as a major seafood exporter. Growth across all end-users is evident due to increasing customer demand for high-quality logistics, rising income levels, and heightened consumption of perishable goods.

Competitive Landscape:

The adoption of automated systems among key players enhances accuracy and productivity in the cold chain market. Lineage and Transimex dominate the highly fragmented market, contributing around 20.1% of the share in 2021.

Key players cater to prominent industries such as foods and beverages, meat and seafood, and pharmaceuticals. Transimex, with certifications like HACCP, WHO-GMP, and ISO 9001:2018, exemplifies industry standards.

Recent Developments:

Lotte Global: Exiting the Chinese market, Lotte Global focuses on market expansion in Vietnam.

New Entrants: Players like ARC Binh Duong and Arctic Wolf offer services across various industries, including seafood, fruits, dairy, meat, seeds, and pharmaceuticals.

SK Logistics: Providing cold transportation and storage rental services, SK Logistics meets the diverse needs of frozen goods with various temperature ranges.

Future Outlook:

The Vietnam cold chain market is poised to grow with a projected CAGR of % due to increasing demand. Future growth is anticipated in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly for vaccines, with large-scale 3PL companies expected to dominate the market. By 2026, meat and seafood are predicted to contribute the highest market share, followed by the fruits and vegetables vertical.

Buy Now and Get a Discount of 30%

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

