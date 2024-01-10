KSA Crash Repair And Automotive Aftersales Service Market Analysis, Technology Progress, Revenue Forecast to 2024-2032

The KSA Crash Repair & Automotive Aftersales Service Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The KSA Crash Repair & Automotive Aftersales Service Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) automotive aftersales service market involves the provision of automotive parts, accessories, and services to consumers post-vehicle purchase. This encompasses a broad spectrum of products and services aimed at enhancing, repairing, or customizing vehicles. The KSA Automotive Aftersales service market, specific to Saudi Arabia, offers a diverse array of items and services for vehicle maintenance, repair, and modification.

The automotive repair industry in KSA, covering crash repair, mechanical repair, auto care, quick lube, spare parts, motor insurance, and rental & leasing, is poised for effective growth by 2025. This growth brings forth interconnected opportunities within the industry, presenting avenues for development and understanding.

KSA Aftersales Service Market Analysis:

The analysis reveals that approximately 10-15% of accidents go unreported, while 70-75% are reported to Najm for insurance claims. Over 70% of vehicle owners prefer non-agency workshops for repairs due to cost considerations, customization options, and quicker service delivery. In the case of major damage, vehicles are often sold or discarded, with Al Rajhi and Tawuniya emerging as top choices among insurance companies. Comprehensive insurance policies dominate, often sold by brokers and agents. The scheduled repair segment is experiencing robust growth, driven by digitization and continuous marketing efforts.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Vehicle: In 2020, passenger cars comprised over half of total vehicle sales, with non-agency workshops handling LCVs and HCVs repairs. The repair of small vehicles, like passenger cars, is primarily sought from agency repair services.

By Service: The car service market in Saudi Arabia is led by the Crash Repair service segment, encompassing agency workshops, multi-brand workshops, mechanical repair, and accidental repair.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in KSA’s Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry is fragmented. OEM car service companies compete based on factors like the number of dealerships, service centers, service lead time, sourcing of spare parts, and recent developments. Multi-brand car service companies compete on brands serviced, number of stores, service lead time, and services offered. Agency workshops hold a competitive advantage with brand certification, while independent workshops dominate by providing cost-effective crash repair services.

Recent Developments:

Recent developments in the Saudi Arabian automotive aftersales service market include government initiatives to improve service quality, increase transparency, and protect consumer rights. The adoption of advanced technologies such as digitization, automation, and AI aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience. The entry of new players and the expansion of online marketplaces in the used car market indicate a growing trend.

Future Outlook:

The crash repair industry in KSA is anticipated to grow rapidly by 2025, driven by factors such as increased competition, demand for skilled labor, and evolving repair technology. Insurance companies are embracing digitization to streamline processes and enhance customer experience. The growth of Auto hub and the expected expansion of leasing fleets signify promising prospects. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry, leasing companies are expected to experience growth in fleet sizes. The automotive aftermarket is shifting towards a proactive service-based approach, uncovering hidden opportunities and improving overall performance.

Buy Now and Get a Discount of 30%:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA205

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

